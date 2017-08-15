Where Are Your Electeds? The Schedule for Tuesday August 15

10:00 a.m. – Public Advocate Letitia James, tenants, advocates, other elected officials hold a press conference announcing the banks that fund the Worst Landlords List. 101 Lincoln Road, Brooklyn.

10:30 a.m. – Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul greets students and discusses the importance of STEM education at Women in Technology and Entrepreneurship in New York Summer Guild Program. Microsoft Building, 11 Times Square, 5th Floor, Manhattan.

1:00 pm. – James tours Brooklyn Office of America Works. 44 Court Street, Brooklyn.

4:15 p.m. – Hochul highlights New York State Regional Economic Development Council Investment during a tour of Ghetto Film School Summer Program. 79 Alexander, Bronx.

5:00 p.m. – James delivers remarks at Defend DACA Rally. Trump Tower, 725 5th Avenue, Manhattan.