Rallying for Stewart-Cousins & More: the Schedule for Monday August 14

9:30 a.m. – Councilmember Ydanis Rodriguez, Lynn Kelly of New Yorkers for Parks, and the Parks Department tour historic Highbridge Park and discuss completed and planned renovation work. Starts at the corner of Dyckman and Ft. George Hill, Dyckman 1 train stop in Manhattan.

1:30 p.m. – State Senator Brian Benjamin hosts a rally to support State Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins’ bid to become the state’s first black female senate leader, especially following racist remarks made against her last week. West 122nd St between St. Nicholas Ave and Frederick Douglass Blvd in Harlem, Manhattan.

9:00 p.m. – BronxNet will broadcast a debate between candidates for Council District 13 (where Councilman James Vacca is vacating his seat).

In the evening, Mayor Bill De Blasio and First Lady Chirlane McCray depart for Rhode Island, where they will vacation until Friday.