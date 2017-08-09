Democracy’s Timetable: a Five-Borough Schedule for Wednesday August 9

7:00 a.m. – A taped conversation with Mayor Bill de Blasio airs on FOX5’s Good Day New York sometime between 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m..

10:00 a.m. – Public Advocate Letitia James delivers remarks at District Attorney Eric Gonzalez’s Summons Warrants Press Conference. 120 Schermerhorn Street, 10th Floor, Brooklyn.

10:00 a.m. – The City Council Committee on Finance meets to consider bills relating to wireless communication surcharges and homeowner exemptions. Committee Room, City Hall, Manhattan.

10:30 a.m. – The City Council Subcommittee on Zoning and Franchises considers several zoning applications including Baychester Square and ECF East 96th Street. Committee Room, City Hall, Manhattan.

10:30 a.m. – The Committee on Rules, Privileges and Elections continues discussing appointments to the Board of Standards and Appeals and to the New York City Civilian Complaint Review Board. Council Chambers, City Hall, Manhattan.

11:00 a.m. The City Council Land Use Committee considers several zoning applications including Baychester Square and ECF East 96th Street. Committee Room, City Hall, Manhattan.

11:00 a.m. – Senator Michael Gianaris and others hold a press conference calling for the passage of state legislation to eliminate bail. 26-76 Northern Boulevard, Long Island City, Queens.

1:30 p.m. – Full City Council meets at City Hall, Manhattan. Public Advocate James chairs. The Council will likely vote on the 18 tenant bills passed yesterday.