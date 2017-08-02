Pols React to Police Shooting, Report Shows Safer Schools: Top Headlines for Wednesday August 2

“I believe that the protocols for emotionally disturbed individuals are not sufficient within the NYPD. We have now seen this happen way too many times.”

-Jumaane Williams, a Brooklyn councilman, on the police shooting death of Dwayne Jeune at a press conference on August 1st, according to Kings County Politics

State Officials Send Executive Help to New York’s Port Authority and M.T.A.

The New York Times

“State officials moved to name new leaders on Tuesday to run the region’s two major transit agencies…The various leadership moves would be a victory for Mr. Cuomo, a Democrat, who has moved to consolidate his influence over both transit agencies. Mr. Cuomo has increasingly focused on infrastructure and would have Mr. Cotton as an ally at the Port Authority and Mr. Foye as a friendly partner at the transportation authority.”

BK Pols Demand Special Investigation Into East Flatbush Police Shooting

Kings County Politics

“City Council Member Jumaane Williams (D-Flatbush, East Flatbush, Midwood) alongside local officials and anti-gun violence advocates this evening demanded a special investigation into the shooting death of Dwayne Jeune…The group’s demands included the creation of a task force to investigate the NYPD’s protocol on Emotionally Disturbed Persons (EDPs) and changes in protocols in responding to EDP calls all within 60 days.”

20 Races to Watch in the 2017 City Election Cycle

Gotham Gazette

“There are a total of 10 “open” [City Council] seats, with varying levels of competition…There are several races that are shaping up to be competitive with candidates challenging unpopular incumbents or seizing on community-based issues to win support from disaffected local voters. About a half-dozen City Council incumbents can be considered vulnerable, though most are still strong favorites to win another term.”

De Blasio Sees Big Drop in Poll But Opponents Don’t Pick Up the Slack

The New York Times

“Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Tuesday that this past school year was the safest for New York City public schools since the Police Department began tracking schools data in 1998, a drop in crime that tracks that of the city overall…The Police Department said that arrests fell 8 percent this past school year and summonses dropped by 11 percent. The number of major crimes reported, such as grand larceny and felony assault, also fell from 532 in the 2015-16 school year to 503 in the 2016-17 school year.”

Unions and Elected Officials Throw Cash Into Race for Queens Council Seat

DNAInfo

“The crowded race for Councilwoman Julissa Ferreras-Copeland’s seat has seen candidate donations from local unions and elected officials — while grass-roots candidates say they’re limited in how much money they can raise while they struggle to get on the ballot. Assemblyman Francisco Moya — who received the endorsement from unions and Public Advocate Letitia James last week — has raised the most cash, with more than $114,000 in his coffers, records show…Despite a later start than his main competitor, Hiram Monserrate, the assemblyman said he’s been encouraged by smaller donations coming from residents.”