Democracy’s Timetable: Official and Campaign Schedules for July 27

8:30 AM – Comptroller Scott M. Stringer attends ABNY Power Breakfast with Governor Andrew Cuomo. 583 Park Avenue, Manhattan.

9:30 AM — Meeting of the City Council’s Subcommittee on Zoning and Franchises. Committee Room, City Hall, Manhattan. (Agenda here. Live video here.)

10:30 AM – Mayor de Blasio delivers remarks. P.S. 178 St. Clair McKelway, 2163 Dean Street, Brooklyn.

10:30 AM — Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito speaks at South Bronx field Of Dreams Ribbon Cutting, Patterson Park, 448 College Ave., Bronx.

11:00 AM – Meeting of the City Council’s Subcommittee on Landmarks, Public Siting and Maritime Uses. Committee Room, City Hall, Manhattan. (Agenda here. Live video here.)

12:00 PM — Mark-Viverito delivers remarks at the Subcommittee on Landmarks, Public Siting and Maritime Uses. Committee Room, City Hall, Manhattan. (Live video here.)

12:30 PM – First Lady Chirlane McCray Speaks at Hope Gardens Senior Center. 422 Central Ave., Brooklyn.

2:00 PM — Meeting of the City Council’s Committee on Land Use. Committee Room, City Hall, Manhattan. (Agenda here. Live video here.)

7:00 PM – Mayor Bill de Blasio Speaks at Faith Over Fear Event. Middle Collegiate Church, 112 2nd Avenue, Manhattan.