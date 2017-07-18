Video: Brewer Holds Hearing on Proposed East Harlem Rezoning

From video by Marc Bussanich

A borough president cannot approve or block a land-use application like the de Blasio administration’s bid to rezone a wide area of East Harlem to encourage residential development on several major avenues and control it on a few smaller streets.

Ever since the city scrapped the Board of Estimate—on which the five “beeps” had real sway over budget and land-use decisions—in 1990 following a Supreme Court ruling, each BP has had but an advisory vote on proposals moving through the city’s Uniform Land-Use Review Procedure, or ULURP.

But in the complex politics around the East Harlem bid, where some community factions support a limited rezoning while many don’t want to see any rezoning at all, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer’s position could be important, even if it is purely advisory.

Last Thursday, Brewer held a hearing to solicit input for her decision. The video is below.

