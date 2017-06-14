Video: Hopes, Fears and Nuance Among Residents of a Rezoned Neighborhood

More than 13 months ago East New York became the first area to be rezoned under Mayor de Blasio’s plan to increase density in a dozen or more neighborhoods to, in City Hall’s view, create more vibrant communities and increase the stock of affordable housing. As City Limits has reported, some argue that the rezoning is already a success, but there remain concerns about how successfully the rezoning will accomplish those goals without triggering displacement and gentrification.

One June 3, reporter Abigail Savitch-Lew and videographer Marc Bussanich sat on the sidelines of a conference held by the local Coalition for Community Advancement and invited local residents and advocates to talk about why they love the neighborhood, how it has changed and their hopes and fears for the future. Some expressed real worry and anger, others optimism, but most struck an inclusive theme: It isn’t that they want to turn back the newcomers to their neighborhood, but rather that they want to figure out a way for everyone who so desires to stay.