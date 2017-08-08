Infrastructure Announcements, Tenant Harassment Bills: the City Schedule for Tuesday August 8

9:00 a.m. – Councilmember Ydanis Rodriguez holds a press conference to discuss the results of his 24-hour tour through the subway system and potential solutions to raise revenue for the MTA. City Hall Steps, Manhattan.

10:00 a.m. – Public Advocate Letitia James attends the Committee on Transportation’s Oversight Hearing on improving the city’s subway system at City Hall, Manhattan.

10:00 a.m. – City Council’s Committee on Finance meets to consider bills relating to wireless communication surcharges and to senior and disabled citizen homeowner exceptions. City Hall Committee Room, Manhattan.

10:00 a.m. – The Committee on Fire and Criminal Justice Services meets to discuss reporting response times for firefighting units and ambulances. 250 Broadway, Committee Room 14th floor, Manhattan.

10:30 a.m. – City Council’s Committee on Health considers a series of bills related to tobacco use at 250 Broadway, Committee Room 16th Floor, Manhattan.

12:30 pm. – City Council’s Committee on Standards and Ethics holds a meeting relating to former City Councilmember Ruben Wills. 250 Broadway Committee Room 14th Floor, Manhattan.

1:00 pm – Governor Andrew Cuomo makes a “major infrastructure announcement” at LaGuardia Airport Port Authority Police Command Building, Bowery Bay Boulevard, in Flushing Queens.

1:00 pm – City Council Committee on Housing and Buildings will vote on 19 bills relating to tenant harassment. 16th Floor Committee Room, 250 Broadway, Committee Room 16th Floor, Manhattan.

1:00 pm – Bertha Lewis of the Black Leadership Action Coalition, District Leader Geoffrey Davis and other advocates will hold a press conference to call on the Board of Elections to restore Council District 21 voting stations to LeFrak City. Outside of the Board of Elections Office at 42 Broadway, Manhattan.

1:30 pm. – Candidate for City Council District 6 Mel Wymore hosts a gathering in support of West Side Judaica, a business struggling to stay open, at 2412 Broadway, Manhattan. (Incumbent Helen Rosenthal, meanwhile, will be at the Committee on Housing and Buildings meeting.)

4:30 p.m. – Mayor Bill de Blasio holds public hearings and signs Intros 671-A (a bill relating to pedestrian countdown displays), 1000-B (relating to NYPD reporting on seized property), 1234-A (relating to notifications for muni-meter installations), 1411-A (pedestrian access to park facilities), 1519-A (SNAP enrollment and recertification for seniors), 407-A (changes to park capital projects), 1646-A (gratuity for for-hire vehicles). A public hearing will also be held for Intro 214-B, relating to legal services for tenants.

7:00 p.m. – De Blasio speaks at the Dominican Heritage Reception, Gracie Mansion, 88th Street and East End Avenue, Manhattan.