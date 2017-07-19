Democracy’s Timetable: NYC Politics and Government Events for July 19, 2017

What elected officials, candidates, advocates and others are up to within the five boroughs. Send schedule information to editor@citylimits.org.

8:30 AM – Comptroller Scott Stringer Delivers Keynote Address at Accountants Club of America and New York State Society of CPAs Breakfast. Union League Club, 38 East 37th Street, Manhattan.

10:00 AM – Stringer Delivers Remarks at NYC Dominican Day Parade Queens Breakfast. Queens Museum, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, New York City Building, Corona, Queens.

10:00 AM — The City Council’s Committee on Public Safety will hold a hearing on requiring the NYPD to report on seized property data on an annual basis. 14th Floor Committee Room, 250 Broadway, Manhattan. Live video here.

10:30 AM — The Council’s Committee on Oversight and Investigations will hold a hearing on civil actions alleging improper conduct by correction officers. Committee Room, City Hall. Live video here.

11:00 AM — The Council’s Committee on Land Use meets to deal with several agenda items. Committee Room, City Hall. Live video here.

11:30 AM — The Council’s Committee on Transportation meets to deal with several agenda items. 16th Floor Committee Room, 250 Broadway, Manhattan. Live video here.

12:00 PM – Stringer Hosts Press Conference. David N. Dinkins Municipal Building, 1 Centre Street, 5th Floor South, Manhattan.

1:00 PM —The Council’s Committee on Aging will hold a hearing on SNAP enrollment and recertification for seniors. 14th Floor Committee Room, 250 Broadway, Manhattan. Live video here.

1:00 PM — The Council’s Committee on Parks and Recreation meets to deal with several agenda items. 16th Floor Committee Room, 250 Broadway, Manhattan. Live video here.

2:00 PM — The Council’s Committee on Courts and Legal Services will hold a hearing on providing legal services for tenants who are subject to eviction proceedings. Please see agenda for details. 16th Floor Committee Room, 250 Broadway, Manhattan. Live video here.

7:00 PM – Mayor de Blasio Participates in a Town Hall. P.S. 70, 30-44 43rd Street, Astoria, Queens.