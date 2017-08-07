Fair Fare Advocates Respond to Millionaire’s Tax

Edwin J. Torres/Mayoral Photography Office.

Mayor Bill De Blasio’s announcement this morning that he would push the state legislature to pass a “Millionaire’s Tax” to fund subway improvements and reduced-fare metro-cards received strong reactions from the MTA, Albany, and mayoral challengers.

“…Emergency train repairs can’t wait on what the State Legislature may or may not do next year,” MTA chair Joseph Lhota told the New York Times, with Cuomo making similar remarks.

“Taxpayers, hold on to your wallets!” Republican mayoral challenger Nicole Malliotakis posted on Twitter, according to SI Live, while Dem canddiate Bob Gangi called the move, “Posturing for political advantage.”

The proposal would raise the income tax by half a percentage point for married couples making more than $1 million or individuals making more than $500,000. City officials say it could raise $700 to $800 million in revenue, of which $250 million would go to funding reduced-fair metrocards.

But what about advocates who have long advocated for lower-priced metrocards for the city’s low income residents? Did they view it an election-year stunt, or were they more angry with Cuomo for his quick dismissal of De Blasio’s proposal?

Advocate Comments on the Millionaire’s Tax

The Regional Plan Association:

New York is experiencing a crisis in our subways. Delays, unreliable service and unsafe station conditions are affecting the economy, environment, and health of our region’s residents, and they absolutely must be addressed. The solution will require everyone involved – political and civic leaders, riders, businesses, and the men and women who work at the MTA – to come to the table, pitch in and help out.

RPA applauds Mayor de Blasio for supporting social fares for those who need them. They are part of expanding economic opportunity and mobility. The Mayor could pay for fair fares through the city general fund, however, and not wait through the long, laborious process of securing state legislative approval.

The MTA also needs more dedicated revenue, which is why RPA has long supported congestion pricing and other proposals to bring new resources to crumbling transit system. However, new revenues should come from those who benefit from our transportation network, and they should include a package of reforms at the MTA so the public’s money goes farther and riders see improvements quicker. RPA does not oppose an increase in income taxes, but we also don’t think they are the most appropriate way to fund our transportation network.

Mayor de Blasio’s statement is a step in the right direction. RPA urges Mayor de Blasio and Governor Cuomo to work together to fix the very real transit crisis at hand and advance longer term funding proposals and reforms.

Veronica Vanterpool of the Tri-State Transportation Campaign, as told to City Limits by phone

“I was an invited guest and spoke at the mayor’s event because I’m one of four appointees on the MTA board,” Vanterpool said, explaining that she supported the mayor’s proposal. “Because [the tax] was already proposed several months ago by two State elected officials…I think it shows that it’s more than a political stunt. When it comes to raising new taxes in Albany it’s difficult to predict… whether it will go anywhere. But there’s been so much pressure and so much discussion over the few months…that it has compelled elected officials to take actions that they’ve never taken before.”

(State Senator Michael Gianaris and Assembly member Danny O’Donnell proposed legislation to tax the wealthy to fund the transportation system in June.)

Vanterpool added that she would also like to see the mayor consider congestion pricing, something that the Times reported Cuomo may be starting to look into. “Everyone has something to learn about being open to new ideas,” she says.