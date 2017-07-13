PolitiStat: The Numbers Behind New York City’s 2017 Municipal Election

Updated Monday, July 24

1,441

The number of write-in votes in the 2013 general election for mayor. Recipients included Hillary Clinton, Ted Cruz, the fictional Alex P. Keaton and former Mayor Ed Koch, who died nine months before the election.

More on this stat.

* * * *
Friday, July 21

1,659

Number of New York City households whose home-heating fuel was wood, per the 2015 American Community Survey 5-year estimates. Only 947 used solar. More than 2,000 burned coal.

More on this topic.

* * * *
Thursday, July 20

5

The number of New York City Council members who, according to the latest Board of Elections reports, are running completely unopposed this year.

More on this topic.

* * * *
Wednesday, July 19

63.2%

On-time performance, year-to-date, by New York City Transit. Their target was 75 percent.

See this data.

* * * *
Tuesday, July 18

$1,796,144.63

Amount of money raised by Mayor de Blasio’s campaign from outside New York City.

See this data.

* * * *
Monday, July 17

780,226

The number of registered, active New York City voters whose registration is recorded as “blank.” The total number of Republicans and third-party registrants is about 615,500.

See the data.