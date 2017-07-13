Updated Monday, July 24
1,441
The number of write-in votes in the 2013 general election for mayor. Recipients included Hillary Clinton, Ted Cruz, the fictional Alex P. Keaton and former Mayor Ed Koch, who died nine months before the election.
Friday, July 21
1,659
Number of New York City households whose home-heating fuel was wood, per the 2015 American Community Survey 5-year estimates. Only 947 used solar. More than 2,000 burned coal.
Thursday, July 20
5
The number of New York City Council members who, according to the latest Board of Elections reports, are running completely unopposed this year.
Wednesday, July 19
63.2%
On-time performance, year-to-date, by New York City Transit. Their target was 75 percent.
Tuesday, July 18
$1,796,144.63
Amount of money raised by Mayor de Blasio’s campaign from outside New York City.
Monday, July 17
780,226
The number of registered, active New York City voters whose registration is recorded as “blank.” The total number of Republicans and third-party registrants is about 615,500.