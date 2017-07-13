Who’s Who in the Contested City Council Races

Julissa Ferreras-Copeland's decision to leave her Queens Council seat has created another open seat in a year when relatively few Council members are being forced out by term limits.

Reporting by Terrence Freeman, LaShea Gallop, Valeria Hernandez, Maquan Keith, Jonah Muhammad, Jarrett Murphy, Annalisa Ramnarain, Lianis Rodriguez and Janiya Taylor.
With every municipal office (Councilmember, borough president, comptroller, public advocate and mayor) on the ballot, the 2017 election is an important affair. But thanks to the power of incumbency, competitive races are hard to find. The exception might be those races below which either involve open seats or contests that appear, because of district history or fundraising, to be competitive. For a complete list of races and candidates, please consult the Campaign Finance Board’s summary page. Let us know if there is a name we are missing or a resource we should include. (For information on the mayoral candidates, read this.)

DISTRICT 1
MAP
Battery Park City, Civic Center, Chinatown, Financial District, Little Italy, the Lower East Side, NoHo, SoHo, South Street Seaport, South Village, TriBeCa & Washington Square

Briefly: Incumbent Margaret Chin is seeking reelection

The candidates:

Margarent Chin (incumbent)
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

Aaron Foldenauer
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

Dashia Imperiale
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

Christopher Marte
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure


DISTRICT 2
MAP
East Village, Gramercy Park, Kips Bay, Lower East Side, Murray Hill, Rose Hill

Briefly: Incumbent Rosie Mendez is term-limited

The candidates:

Ronnie Cho
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

Donald Garrity
Campaign finance disclosure

Chetan Hebbur
Campaign Website
Twitter
Campaign finance disclosure

Erin Hussein
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

Jimmy McMillan
Campaign Website
Campaign finance disclosure

Juan Pagan
Campaign Website
Campaign finance disclosure

Carlina Rivera
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

Jasmin Sanchez
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

Mary Silver
Campaign Website
Twitter
Campaign finance disclosure

Alexis Tabak
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

Jorge Vasquez
Campaign Website
Campaign finance disclosure


DISTRICT 4
MAP
Upper East Side, Carnegie Hill, Yorkville, Central Park South, Midtown East, Times Square, Koreatown, Peter Cooper Village and Stuyvesant Town, Waterside Plaza, Tudor City, Turtle Bay, Murray Hill, Sutton Place

Briefly: Incumbent Daniel Garodnick is term-limited

The candidates:

Vanessa Aronson
Campaign Website
Twitter
Campaign finance disclosure

Maria Castro N/A
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

Rebecca Harary
Campaign Website
Twitter
Campaign finance disclosure

Alec Hartman
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

Rachel Honig
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

Melissa Jane Kronfeld
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

Jeffrey Mailman
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

Keith Powers
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

Bessie Schachter
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

Barry H. Shapiro
Campaign Website
Campaign finance disclosure

Martha (Marti) Speranza
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure


DISTRICT 6
MAP
Central Park, Lincoln Square, Upper West Side, Clinton

Briefly: Incumbent Helen Rosenthal is seeking re-election

Cary Goodman
Facebook
Twitter
Campaign finance disclosure

William Raudenbush
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

Helen Rosenthal (incumbent)
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

Mel Wymore
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure


DISTRICT 8
MAP
El Barrio/East Harlem, Mott Haven, Highbridge, Concourse, Longwood, Port Morris

Briefly: Incumbent Melissa Mark-Viverito is term limited

The candidates:

Diana Ayala
Campaign Website
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

Daby Carraras
Facebook
Twitter
Campaign finance disclosure

Edward Gibbs
Campaign Website
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

Tamika Mapp
Campaign Website
Twitter
Campaign finance disclosure

Israel Martinez
Campaign finance disclosure

Robert Rodriguez
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

John Ruiz
Campaign finance disclosure


DISTRICT 9
MAP
Central Harlem, Morningside Heights, Upper West Side, East Harlem

Briefly: Incumbent Bill Perkins won the seat via special election earlier this year

Cordell Cleare
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

Pierre Gooding
Campaign finance disclosure

Tyson-Lord Gray
Campaign website
Facebook
Twitter
Campaign finance disclosure

Marvin Holland
Campaign finance disclosure

Dianne Mack
Campaign finance disclosure

Bill Perkins (incumbent)
Campaign website
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

Jack Royster Jr.
Campaign finance disclosure

Marvin Spruill
Campaign finance disclosure


DISTRICT 13
MAP
Allerton, City Island, Country Club, Edgewater Park, Ferry Point, Locust Point, Morris Park, Pelham Bay, Pelham Gardens, Pelham Parkway, Schuylerville, Silver Beach, Spencer Estates, Throggs Neck, Van Nest, Waterbury LaSalle, Westchester Square, Zerega

Briefly: Incumbent James Vacca is term-limited

John Cerini
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

John Doyle
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

Lucia Giraldi
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

Mark Gjonaj
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

Alex Gomez
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

Victor Ortiz
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

Egidio Sementilli
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

Marjorie Velazquez
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure


DISTRICT 14
MAP
Morris Heights, University Heights, Fordham, Kingsbridge

Briefly: Incumbent Fernando Cabrera is seeking re-election

Randy Abreu
Campaign website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

Fernando Cabrera (incumbent)
Campaign website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

Felix A. Perdomo
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

Justin E. Sanchez
Campaign website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure


DISTRICT 18
MAP
Soundview, Castle Hill, Parkchester, Clason Point, Harding Park

Briefly: Incumbent Anabel Palma is term-limited

Michael Beltzer
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

Eisley Constantine
Campaign website
Campaign finance disclosure

Ruben Diaz, Sr.
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

Amanda Farias
Campaign website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

Elvin Garcia
Campaign website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

Carl Lundgren
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

William Moore N/A
Campaign website
Campaign finance disclosure

John Perez
Campaign finance disclosure


DISTRICT 21
MAP
East Elmhurst, Elmhurst, Jackson Heights, and Corona in Queens, including Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Lefrak City and LaGuardia Airport

Briefly: Incumbent Julissa Ferreras-Copeland is leaving office

Cristina Furlong
Campaign website
Facebook
Twitter
Campaign finance disclosure

Yonel Letellier Sosa
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

Hiram Monserrate
Facebook
Twitter
Campaign finance disclosure

Erycka Montoya
Campaign website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

Francisco Moya
Official website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure


DISTRICT 28
MAP
Rochdale, South Ozone Park

Briefly: Incumbent Ruben Wills is seeking re-election

Richard David
Campaign finance disclosure

Allan Jennings
Campaign finance disclosure

Ivan Mossop
Campaign finance disclosure

Hettie Powell
Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Ruben Wills (incumbent)
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure


DISTRICT 35
MAP
Fort Greene, Clinton Hill, Crown Heights, Prospect Heights, Bedford Stuyvesant

Briefly: Incumbent Laurie Cumbo is seeking re-election


CL coverage: Council Challenger Demands Speedy Vote on Bedford Union Armory

The candidates:

Jabari Brisport
Campaign finance disclosure

Laurie Cumbo (incumbent)
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

Ede Fox
Campaign website
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

Scott Hutchins
Facebook
Twitter
Campaign finance disclosure

Christine Parker
Twitter
Campaign finance disclosure


DISTRICT 38
MAP
Red Hook, Sunset Park, Windsor Terrace

Briefly: Incumbent Carlos Menchaca is seeking re-election

The candidates:

Sara Gonzalez
Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Carmen Hulbert
Twitter
Campaign finance disclosure

Carlos Menchaca (incumbent)
Campaign website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

Chris Miao
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

Javier Nieves
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

Delvis Valdes
Facebook
Twitter
Campaign finance disclosure


DISTRICT 40
MAP
Crown Heights, East Flatbush, Flatbush, Kensington, Midwood, Prospect Park, and Prospect Lefferts Gardens

Briefly: Incumbent Mathieu Eugene is seeking re-election

The candidates:

Jennifer Berkley
Campaign website
Campaign Website
Campaign finance disclosure

Brian-Christopher Cunningham
Campaign website
Campaign finance disclosure

Mathieu Eugene (incumbent)
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

Pia Raymond
Campaign Website
Campaign finance disclosure

Rose Saint Albord
Campaign finance disclosure


DISTRICT 41
MAP
Bedford-Stuyvesant, Ocean Hill-Brownsville, East Flatbush, Crown Heights

Briefly: Incumbent Darlene Mealy is term-limited

The candidates:

Alicka Ampry-Samuel
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

Royston Antoine
Campaign finance disclosure

Henry Butler
Campaign Website
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

Christopher Carew
Twitter
Campaign finance disclosure

Leopold Cox
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

Kathleen Daniel
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

John Grant
Campaign finance disclosure

Jamell Henderson
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

Victor Jordan
Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Moreen King
Campaign finance disclosure

Deidre Olivera
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

Cory Provost
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure


DISTRICT 43
MAP
Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights, Bensonhurst, Bath Beach

Briefly: Incumbent Vincent Gentile is term-limited

The candidates:

Justin Brannan
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

Robert Capano
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

Kevin Peter Carroll
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

Vincenzo Chirico
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

Khader El-Yateem
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

Liam McCabe
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

John Quaglione
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

Lucretia Regina-Potter
Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Nancy Tong
Campaign Website
Campaign finance disclosure


DISTRICT 48
MAP
Brighton Beach, Manhattan Beach. Sheepshead Bay, Homecrest, Trump Village, Luna Park, Brightwater Towers, Midwood

Briefly: Incumbent Chaim Deutsch is seeking re-election

The candidates:
Chaim Deutsch (incumbent)
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

Marat Filler
Campaign website
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure

Steven Saperstein
Facebook
Twitter
Campaign finance disclosure

Kalman Yeger
Facebook
Twitter
Campaign finance disclosure

6 thoughts on “Who’s Who in the Contested City Council Races

  1. You missed a whole district, CD 6, the Upper Wet Side. The incumbent, Helen Rosenthal, who won the primary four years ago with only 26% of the vote is being challenged by her last-time runner-up, Mel Wymore and me, Dr. Cary Goodman.

    I am a newcomer at age 66 to running for public office. However, I am the leader of an opposition movement of more than 4,000 people in the neighborhood who oppose the incumbent’s support for cutting down a public park and building a gigantic, fossil-fueled building.

    Many stories about this in the WSJ, Daily News, on NY1 and in community media.
    Happy to speak with City Limts about this.

    Reply

    • Representative here from Mel Wymore’s campaign. As Cary rightly noted, Council Member Rosenthal is extraordinarily vulnerable and has not proven up to the job.

      Mel, who received the endorsement of the New York Times in 2013, raised enough to fully fund his 2017 campaign in less than two weeks and has tremendous grassroots support across the district.

      Furthermore, he is running a historic campaign as New York’s first transgender candidate for public office.

      His campaign is the most likely citywide to defeat a sitting incumbent, and the 6th District should indisputably be on your list.

      Reply

  2. Why don’t you have the CD 1 race? The unpopular incumbent, Margaret Chin, has several challengers. It will be a well-followed race. I posted this question earlier today. It was not approved by the moderator. Why?

    Reply

    • No vast conspiracy is afoot, Alan G. City Limits is a small operation and I moderate comments once a day.

      Right now we are focusing only on races for “open” seats. I’m sure other contests will materialize as the year goes on and we’ll be happy to cover them.

      Reply

      • Day-old comments are like day-old news.

        As the Rolling Stones sang,
        “Who wants yesterday’s papers?
        Who wants yesterday’s news?
        Who wants yesterday’s papers?
        Nobody in the world.”

        Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *