Who’s Who in the Contested City Council Races

Reporting by Terrence Freeman, LaShea Gallop, Valeria Hernandez, Maquan Keith, Jonah Muhammad, Jarrett Murphy, Annalisa Ramnarain, Lianis Rodriguez and Janiya Taylor.
With every municipal office (Councilmember, borough president, comptroller, public advocate and mayor) on the ballot, the 2017 election is an important affair. But thanks to the power of incumbency, competitive races are hard to find. The exception might be those races below which either involve open seats or contests that appear, because of district history or fundraising, to be competitive. For a complete list of races and candidates, please consult the Campaign Finance Board’s summary page. Let us know if there is a name we are missing or a resource we should include. (For information on the mayoral candidates, read this.)
District 1: Battery Park City, Civic Center, Chinatown, Financial District, Little Italy, the Lower East Side, NoHo, SoHo, South Street Seaport, South Village, TriBeCa & Washington Square
District 2: East Village, Gramercy Park, Kips Bay, Lower East Side, Murray Hill, Rose Hill
District 4: Upper East Side, Carnegie Hill, Yorkville, Central Park South, Midtown East, Times Square, Koreatown, Peter Cooper Village and Stuyvesant Town, Waterside Plaza, Tudor City, Turtle Bay, Murray Hill, Sutton Place
District 6: Central Park, Lincoln Square, Upper West Side, Clinton
District 8: El Barrio/East Harlem, Mott Haven, Highbridge, Concourse, Longwood, Port Morris
District 9: Central Harlem, Morningside Heights, Upper West Side, East Harlem
District 13: Allerton, City Island, Country Club, Edgewater Park, Ferry Point, Locust Point, Morris Park, Pelham Bay, Pelham Gardens, Pelham Parkway, Schuylerville, Silver Beach, Spencer Estates, Throggs Neck, Van Nest, Waterbury LaSalle, Westchester Square, Zerega
District 14: Morris Heights, University Heights, Fordham, Kingsbridge
District 18: Soundview, Castle Hill, Parkchester, Clason Point, Harding Park
District 21: East Elmhurst, Elmhurst, Jackson Heights, and Corona in Queens, including Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Lefrak City and LaGuardia Airport
District 28: Rochdale, South Ozone Park
District 35: Fort Greene, Clinton Hill, Crown Heights, Prospect Heights, Bedford Stuyvesant
District 38: Red Hook, Sunset Park, Windsor Terrace
District 40: Crown Heights, East Flatbush, Flatbush, Kensington, Midwood, Prospect Park, and Prospect Lefferts Gardens
District 41: Bedford-Stuyvesant, Ocean Hill-Brownsville, East Flatbush, Crown Heights
District 43: Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights, Bensonhurst, Bath Beach
District 48: Brighton Beach, Manhattan Beach. Sheepshead Bay, Homecrest, Trump Village, Luna Park, Brightwater Towers, Midwood
DISTRICT 1
MAP
Battery Park City, Civic Center, Chinatown, Financial District, Little Italy, the Lower East Side, NoHo, SoHo, South Street Seaport, South Village, TriBeCa & Washington Square
Briefly: Incumbent Margaret Chin is seeking reelection
The candidates:
Margarent Chin (incumbent)
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
Aaron Foldenauer
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
Dashia Imperiale
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
Christopher Marte
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
DISTRICT 2
MAP
East Village, Gramercy Park, Kips Bay, Lower East Side, Murray Hill, Rose Hill
Briefly: Incumbent Rosie Mendez is term-limited
The candidates:
Ronnie Cho
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
Donald Garrity
Campaign finance disclosure
Chetan Hebbur
Campaign Website
Twitter
Campaign finance disclosure
Erin Hussein
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
Jimmy McMillan
Campaign Website
Campaign finance disclosure
Juan Pagan
Campaign Website
Campaign finance disclosure
Carlina Rivera
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
Jasmin Sanchez
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
Mary Silver
Campaign Website
Twitter
Campaign finance disclosure
Alexis Tabak
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
Jorge Vasquez
Campaign Website
Campaign finance disclosure
DISTRICT 4
MAP
Upper East Side, Carnegie Hill, Yorkville, Central Park South, Midtown East, Times Square, Koreatown, Peter Cooper Village and Stuyvesant Town, Waterside Plaza, Tudor City, Turtle Bay, Murray Hill, Sutton Place
Briefly: Incumbent Daniel Garodnick is term-limited
The candidates:
Vanessa Aronson
Campaign Website
Twitter
Campaign finance disclosure
Maria Castro N/A
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
Rebecca Harary
Campaign Website
Twitter
Campaign finance disclosure
Alec Hartman
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
Rachel Honig
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
Melissa Jane Kronfeld
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
Jeffrey Mailman
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
Keith Powers
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
Bessie Schachter
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
Barry H. Shapiro
Campaign Website
Campaign finance disclosure
Martha (Marti) Speranza
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
DISTRICT 6
MAP
Central Park, Lincoln Square, Upper West Side, Clinton
Briefly: Incumbent Helen Rosenthal is seeking re-election
Cary Goodman
Facebook
Twitter
Campaign finance disclosure
William Raudenbush
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
Helen Rosenthal (incumbent)
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
Mel Wymore
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
DISTRICT 8
MAP
El Barrio/East Harlem, Mott Haven, Highbridge, Concourse, Longwood, Port Morris
Briefly: Incumbent Melissa Mark-Viverito is term limited
The candidates:
Diana Ayala
Campaign Website
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
Daby Carraras
Facebook
Twitter
Campaign finance disclosure
Edward Gibbs
Campaign Website
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
Tamika Mapp
Campaign Website
Twitter
Campaign finance disclosure
Israel Martinez
Campaign finance disclosure
Robert Rodriguez
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
John Ruiz
Campaign finance disclosure
DISTRICT 9
MAP
Central Harlem, Morningside Heights, Upper West Side, East Harlem
Briefly: Incumbent Bill Perkins won the seat via special election earlier this year
Cordell Cleare
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
Pierre Gooding
Campaign finance disclosure
Tyson-Lord Gray
Campaign website
Facebook
Twitter
Campaign finance disclosure
Marvin Holland
Campaign finance disclosure
Dianne Mack
Campaign finance disclosure
Bill Perkins (incumbent)
Campaign website
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
Jack Royster Jr.
Campaign finance disclosure
Marvin Spruill
Campaign finance disclosure
DISTRICT 13
MAP
Allerton, City Island, Country Club, Edgewater Park, Ferry Point, Locust Point, Morris Park, Pelham Bay, Pelham Gardens, Pelham Parkway, Schuylerville, Silver Beach, Spencer Estates, Throggs Neck, Van Nest, Waterbury LaSalle, Westchester Square, Zerega
Briefly: Incumbent James Vacca is term-limited
John Cerini
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
John Doyle
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
Lucia Giraldi
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
Mark Gjonaj
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
Alex Gomez
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
Victor Ortiz
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
Egidio Sementilli
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
Marjorie Velazquez
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
DISTRICT 14
MAP
Morris Heights, University Heights, Fordham, Kingsbridge
Briefly: Incumbent Fernando Cabrera is seeking re-election
Randy Abreu
Campaign website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
Fernando Cabrera (incumbent)
Campaign website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
Felix A. Perdomo
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
Justin E. Sanchez
Campaign website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
DISTRICT 18
MAP
Soundview, Castle Hill, Parkchester, Clason Point, Harding Park
Briefly: Incumbent Anabel Palma is term-limited
Michael Beltzer
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
Eisley Constantine
Campaign website
Campaign finance disclosure
Ruben Diaz, Sr.
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
Amanda Farias
Campaign website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
Elvin Garcia
Campaign website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
Carl Lundgren
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
William Moore N/A
Campaign website
Campaign finance disclosure
John Perez
Campaign finance disclosure
DISTRICT 21
MAP
East Elmhurst, Elmhurst, Jackson Heights, and Corona in Queens, including Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Lefrak City and LaGuardia Airport
Briefly: Incumbent Julissa Ferreras-Copeland is leaving office
Cristina Furlong
Campaign website
Facebook
Twitter
Campaign finance disclosure
Yonel Letellier Sosa
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
Hiram Monserrate
Facebook
Twitter
Campaign finance disclosure
Erycka Montoya
Campaign website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
Francisco Moya
Official website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
DISTRICT 28
MAP
Rochdale, South Ozone Park
Briefly: Incumbent Ruben Wills is seeking re-election
Richard David
Campaign finance disclosure
Allan Jennings
Campaign finance disclosure
Ivan Mossop
Campaign finance disclosure
Hettie Powell
Facebook
Ruben Wills (incumbent)
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
DISTRICT 35
MAP
Fort Greene, Clinton Hill, Crown Heights, Prospect Heights, Bedford Stuyvesant
Briefly: Incumbent Laurie Cumbo is seeking re-election
CL coverage: Council Challenger Demands Speedy Vote on Bedford Union Armory
The candidates:
Jabari Brisport
Campaign finance disclosure
Laurie Cumbo (incumbent)
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
Ede Fox
Campaign website
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
Scott Hutchins
Facebook
Twitter
Campaign finance disclosure
Christine Parker
Twitter
Campaign finance disclosure
DISTRICT 38
MAP
Red Hook, Sunset Park, Windsor Terrace
Briefly: Incumbent Carlos Menchaca is seeking re-election
The candidates:
Sara Gonzalez
Facebook
Carmen Hulbert
Twitter
Campaign finance disclosure
Carlos Menchaca (incumbent)
Campaign website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
Chris Miao
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
Javier Nieves
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
Delvis Valdes
Facebook
Twitter
Campaign finance disclosure
DISTRICT 40
MAP
Crown Heights, East Flatbush, Flatbush, Kensington, Midwood, Prospect Park, and Prospect Lefferts Gardens
Briefly: Incumbent Mathieu Eugene is seeking re-election
The candidates:
Jennifer Berkley
Campaign website
Campaign Website
Campaign finance disclosure
Brian-Christopher Cunningham
Campaign website
Campaign finance disclosure
Mathieu Eugene (incumbent)
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
Pia Raymond
Campaign Website
Campaign finance disclosure
Rose Saint Albord
Campaign finance disclosure
DISTRICT 41
MAP
Bedford-Stuyvesant, Ocean Hill-Brownsville, East Flatbush, Crown Heights
Briefly: Incumbent Darlene Mealy is term-limited
The candidates:
Alicka Ampry-Samuel
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
Royston Antoine
Campaign finance disclosure
Henry Butler
Campaign Website
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
Christopher Carew
Twitter
Campaign finance disclosure
Leopold Cox
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
Kathleen Daniel
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
John Grant
Campaign finance disclosure
Jamell Henderson
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
Victor Jordan
Facebook
Moreen King
Campaign finance disclosure
Deidre Olivera
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
Cory Provost
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
DISTRICT 43
MAP
Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights, Bensonhurst, Bath Beach
Briefly: Incumbent Vincent Gentile is term-limited
The candidates:
Justin Brannan
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
Robert Capano
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
Kevin Peter Carroll
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
Vincenzo Chirico
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
Khader El-Yateem
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
Liam McCabe
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
John Quaglione
Campaign Website
Twitter
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
Lucretia Regina-Potter
Facebook
Nancy Tong
Campaign Website
Campaign finance disclosure
DISTRICT 48
MAP
Brighton Beach, Manhattan Beach. Sheepshead Bay, Homecrest, Trump Village, Luna Park, Brightwater Towers, Midwood
Briefly: Incumbent Chaim Deutsch is seeking re-election
The candidates:
Chaim Deutsch (incumbent)
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
Marat Filler
Campaign website
Facebook
Campaign finance disclosure
Steven Saperstein
Facebook
Twitter
Campaign finance disclosure
Kalman Yeger
Facebook
Twitter
Campaign finance disclosure
You missed a whole district, CD 6, the Upper Wet Side. The incumbent, Helen Rosenthal, who won the primary four years ago with only 26% of the vote is being challenged by her last-time runner-up, Mel Wymore and me, Dr. Cary Goodman.
I am a newcomer at age 66 to running for public office. However, I am the leader of an opposition movement of more than 4,000 people in the neighborhood who oppose the incumbent’s support for cutting down a public park and building a gigantic, fossil-fueled building.
Many stories about this in the WSJ, Daily News, on NY1 and in community media.
Happy to speak with City Limts about this.
Representative here from Mel Wymore’s campaign. As Cary rightly noted, Council Member Rosenthal is extraordinarily vulnerable and has not proven up to the job.
Mel, who received the endorsement of the New York Times in 2013, raised enough to fully fund his 2017 campaign in less than two weeks and has tremendous grassroots support across the district.
Furthermore, he is running a historic campaign as New York’s first transgender candidate for public office.
His campaign is the most likely citywide to defeat a sitting incumbent, and the 6th District should indisputably be on your list.
Why don’t you have the CD 1 race? The unpopular incumbent, Margaret Chin, has several challengers. It will be a well-followed race. I posted this question earlier today. It was not approved by the moderator. Why?
No vast conspiracy is afoot, Alan G. City Limits is a small operation and I moderate comments once a day.
Right now we are focusing only on races for “open” seats. I’m sure other contests will materialize as the year goes on and we’ll be happy to cover them.
Day-old comments are like day-old news.
As the Rolling Stones sang,
“Who wants yesterday’s papers?
Who wants yesterday’s news?
Who wants yesterday’s papers?
Nobody in the world.”
Oh, Alan, I’ve no doubt your comments will only improve with age.