Who’s Who in the Contested City Council Races

William Alatriste for the City Council

Reporting by Terrence Freeman, LaShea Gallop, Valeria Hernandez, Maquan Keith, Jonah Muhammad, Jarrett Murphy, Annalisa Ramnarain, Lianis Rodriguez and Janiya Taylor.

With every municipal office (Councilmember, borough president, comptroller, public advocate and mayor) on the ballot, the 2017 election is an important affair. But thanks to the power of incumbency, competitive races are hard to find. The exception might be those races below which either involve open seats or contests that appear, because of district history or fundraising, to be competitive. For a complete list of races and candidates, please consult the Campaign Finance Board’s summary page. Let us know if there is a name we are missing or a resource we should include. (For information on the mayoral candidates, read this.)

Need to find your district?

Use this tool from the League of Women Voters



DISTRICT 1

MAP

Battery Park City, Civic Center, Chinatown, Financial District, Little Italy, the Lower East Side, NoHo, SoHo, South Street Seaport, South Village, TriBeCa & Washington Square Briefly: Incumbent Margaret Chin is seeking reelection

The candidates:

Margarent Chin (incumbent)

Campaign Website

Twitter

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Aaron Foldenauer

Campaign Website

Twitter

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Dashia Imperiale

Campaign Website

Twitter

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Christopher Marte

Campaign Website

Twitter

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure





DISTRICT 2

MAP

East Village, Gramercy Park, Kips Bay, Lower East Side, Murray Hill, Rose Hill Briefly: Incumbent Rosie Mendez is term-limited

The candidates:

Ronnie Cho

Campaign Website

Twitter

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Donald Garrity

Campaign finance disclosure

Chetan Hebbur

Campaign Website

Twitter

Campaign finance disclosure

Erin Hussein

Campaign Website

Twitter

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Jimmy McMillan

Campaign Website

Campaign finance disclosure

Juan Pagan

Campaign Website

Campaign finance disclosure

Carlina Rivera

Campaign Website

Twitter

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Jasmin Sanchez

Campaign Website

Twitter

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Mary Silver

Campaign Website

Twitter

Campaign finance disclosure

Alexis Tabak

Campaign Website

Twitter

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Jorge Vasquez

Campaign Website

Campaign finance disclosure





DISTRICT 4

MAP

Upper East Side, Carnegie Hill, Yorkville, Central Park South, Midtown East, Times Square, Koreatown, Peter Cooper Village and Stuyvesant Town, Waterside Plaza, Tudor City, Turtle Bay, Murray Hill, Sutton Place Briefly: Incumbent Daniel Garodnick is term-limited

The candidates:

Vanessa Aronson

Campaign Website

Twitter

Campaign finance disclosure

Maria Castro N/A

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Rebecca Harary

Campaign Website

Twitter

Campaign finance disclosure

Alec Hartman

Campaign Website

Twitter

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Rachel Honig

Campaign Website

Twitter

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Melissa Jane Kronfeld

Campaign Website

Twitter

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Jeffrey Mailman

Campaign Website

Twitter

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Keith Powers

Campaign Website

Twitter

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Bessie Schachter

Campaign Website

Twitter

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Barry H. Shapiro

Campaign Website

Campaign finance disclosure

Martha (Marti) Speranza

Campaign Website

Twitter

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure





DISTRICT 6

MAP

Central Park, Lincoln Square, Upper West Side, Clinton Briefly: Incumbent Helen Rosenthal is seeking re-election

Cary Goodman

Facebook

Twitter

Campaign finance disclosure

William Raudenbush

Campaign Website

Twitter

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Helen Rosenthal (incumbent)

Campaign Website

Twitter

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Mel Wymore

Campaign Website

Twitter

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure





DISTRICT 8

MAP

El Barrio/East Harlem, Mott Haven, Highbridge, Concourse, Longwood, Port Morris Briefly: Incumbent Melissa Mark-Viverito is term limited

The candidates:

Diana Ayala

Campaign Website

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Daby Carraras

Facebook

Twitter

Campaign finance disclosure

Edward Gibbs

Campaign Website

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Tamika Mapp

Campaign Website

Twitter

Campaign finance disclosure

Israel Martinez

Campaign finance disclosure

Robert Rodriguez

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

John Ruiz

Campaign finance disclosure





DISTRICT 9

MAP

Central Harlem, Morningside Heights, Upper West Side, East Harlem Briefly: Incumbent Bill Perkins won the seat via special election earlier this year

Cordell Cleare

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Pierre Gooding

Campaign finance disclosure

Tyson-Lord Gray

Campaign website

Facebook

Twitter

Campaign finance disclosure

Marvin Holland

Campaign finance disclosure

Dianne Mack

Campaign finance disclosure

Bill Perkins (incumbent)

Campaign website

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Jack Royster Jr.

Campaign finance disclosure

Marvin Spruill

Campaign finance disclosure





DISTRICT 13

MAP

Allerton, City Island, Country Club, Edgewater Park, Ferry Point, Locust Point, Morris Park, Pelham Bay, Pelham Gardens, Pelham Parkway, Schuylerville, Silver Beach, Spencer Estates, Throggs Neck, Van Nest, Waterbury LaSalle, Westchester Square, Zerega Briefly: Incumbent James Vacca is term-limited

John Cerini

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

John Doyle

Campaign Website

Twitter

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Lucia Giraldi

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Mark Gjonaj

Campaign Website

Twitter

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Alex Gomez

Campaign Website

Twitter

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Victor Ortiz

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Egidio Sementilli

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Marjorie Velazquez

Campaign Website

Twitter

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure





DISTRICT 14

MAP

Morris Heights, University Heights, Fordham, Kingsbridge Briefly: Incumbent Fernando Cabrera is seeking re-election

Randy Abreu

Campaign website

Twitter

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Fernando Cabrera (incumbent)

Campaign website

Twitter

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Felix A. Perdomo

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Justin E. Sanchez

Campaign website

Twitter

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure





DISTRICT 18

MAP

Soundview, Castle Hill, Parkchester, Clason Point, Harding Park Briefly: Incumbent Anabel Palma is term-limited

Michael Beltzer

Twitter

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Eisley Constantine

Campaign website

Campaign finance disclosure

Ruben Diaz, Sr.

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Amanda Farias

Campaign website

Twitter

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Elvin Garcia

Campaign website

Twitter

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Carl Lundgren

Campaign Website

Twitter

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

William Moore N/A

Campaign website

Campaign finance disclosure

John Perez

Campaign finance disclosure





DISTRICT 21

MAP

East Elmhurst, Elmhurst, Jackson Heights, and Corona in Queens, including Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Lefrak City and LaGuardia Airport Briefly: Incumbent Julissa Ferreras-Copeland is leaving office

Cristina Furlong

Campaign website

Facebook

Twitter

Campaign finance disclosure

Yonel Letellier Sosa

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Hiram Monserrate

Facebook

Twitter

Campaign finance disclosure

Erycka Montoya

Campaign website

Twitter

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Francisco Moya

Official website

Twitter

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure





DISTRICT 28

MAP

Rochdale, South Ozone Park Briefly: Incumbent Ruben Wills is seeking re-election

Richard David

Campaign finance disclosure

Allan Jennings

Campaign finance disclosure

Ivan Mossop

Campaign finance disclosure

Hettie Powell

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Ruben Wills (incumbent)

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure





DISTRICT 35

MAP

Fort Greene, Clinton Hill, Crown Heights, Prospect Heights, Bedford Stuyvesant Briefly: Incumbent Laurie Cumbo is seeking re-election

The candidates:

Jabari Brisport

Campaign finance disclosure

Laurie Cumbo (incumbent)

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Ede Fox

Campaign website

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Scott Hutchins

Facebook

Twitter

Campaign finance disclosure

Christine Parker

Twitter

Campaign finance disclosure





DISTRICT 38

MAP

Red Hook, Sunset Park, Windsor Terrace Briefly: Incumbent Carlos Menchaca is seeking re-election

The candidates:

Sara Gonzalez

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Carmen Hulbert

Twitter

Campaign finance disclosure

Carlos Menchaca (incumbent)

Campaign website

Twitter

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Chris Miao

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Javier Nieves

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Delvis Valdes

Facebook

Twitter

Campaign finance disclosure





DISTRICT 40

MAP

Crown Heights, East Flatbush, Flatbush, Kensington, Midwood, Prospect Park, and Prospect Lefferts Gardens Briefly: Incumbent Mathieu Eugene is seeking re-election

The candidates:

Jennifer Berkley

Campaign website

Campaign Website

Campaign finance disclosure

Brian-Christopher Cunningham

Campaign website

Campaign finance disclosure

Mathieu Eugene (incumbent)

Twitter

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Pia Raymond

Campaign Website

Campaign finance disclosure

Rose Saint Albord

Campaign finance disclosure





DISTRICT 41

MAP

Bedford-Stuyvesant, Ocean Hill-Brownsville, East Flatbush, Crown Heights Briefly: Incumbent Darlene Mealy is term-limited

The candidates:

Alicka Ampry-Samuel

Campaign Website

Twitter

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Royston Antoine

Campaign finance disclosure

Henry Butler

Campaign Website

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Christopher Carew

Twitter

Campaign finance disclosure

Leopold Cox

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Kathleen Daniel

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

John Grant

Campaign finance disclosure

Jamell Henderson

Twitter

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Victor Jordan

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Moreen King

Campaign finance disclosure

Deidre Olivera

Campaign Website

Twitter

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Cory Provost

Campaign Website

Twitter

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure





DISTRICT 43

MAP

Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights, Bensonhurst, Bath Beach Briefly: Incumbent Vincent Gentile is term-limited

The candidates:

Justin Brannan

Campaign Website

Twitter

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Robert Capano

Campaign Website

Twitter

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Kevin Peter Carroll

Campaign Website

Twitter

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Vincenzo Chirico

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Khader El-Yateem

Campaign Website

Twitter

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Liam McCabe

Campaign Website

Twitter

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

John Quaglione

Campaign Website

Twitter

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Lucretia Regina-Potter

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Nancy Tong

Campaign Website

Campaign finance disclosure





DISTRICT 48

MAP

Brighton Beach, Manhattan Beach. Sheepshead Bay, Homecrest, Trump Village, Luna Park, Brightwater Towers, Midwood Briefly: Incumbent Chaim Deutsch is seeking re-election

The candidates:

Chaim Deutsch (incumbent)

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Marat Filler

Campaign website

Facebook

Campaign finance disclosure

Steven Saperstein

Facebook

Twitter

Campaign finance disclosure

Kalman Yeger

Facebook

Twitter

Campaign finance disclosure