Election 2017: Who’s Who in the Race for Mayor?

While all 51 City Council seats, five borough presidencies and three citywide offices (comptroller, public advocate and mayor) are on the ballot in 2017, there don’t seem to be many competitive races so far.

But whether it is a neck-and-neck contest or ends in a landslide, the mayoral election always represents a statement of the city’s mood and values. And while they haven’t received a lot of press or made much of a dent in the polls, several people have stepped to argue that they, rather than Mayor de Blasio, represents the direction New York City needs to take.

Below is basic information about the people who are registered as active candidates with the New York City Campaign Finance Board. As people leave or join the race, and as more information becomes available, we’ll update this page. If you see a resource we should add or know of a candidate we’re neglecting, let us know.

An attorney and financial adviser, Albanese was a New York City Councilmember from 1983-1997. During his term, he passed the 1996 New York City Living Wage bill and advocated for gay rights and increased community policing. After two failed mayoral bids in 1997 and 2013, Albanese joins the race again for the 2017 election.

Mostly known for his acting career, Aquino joins the mayoral race after expressing his desire to “#makenewyorkgreatagain.” He has been a public speaker on behalf of disabled Americans and is running on a platform that includes creating jobs and eliminating crime.

Currently a security manager, Armstead wants to create more toll bridges to combat drug and guns being illegally smuggled, according to an interview with. Living in affordable housing himself, he also wants to institute a tax credit for renters and improve their communities.

A former City Councilmember who ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination for mayor in 2009, Avella represents eastern Queens in the State Senate, where he is a member of the breakaway Independent Democratic Conference. He announced his bid for mayor outside a hotel where de Blasio was set to move homeless families despite neighborhood opposition.

Running on the platform that “there is only one hope for change,” Coenen plans to pivot from his career as a firefighter to win the 2017 mayoral election. His agenda includes raising minimum wage, unifying the education system and fighting the widespread corruption he says is present in the city.

A one-time aide to Mayor David Dinkins and the manager for Hillary Clinton’s 2000 race for Senate, de Blasio served in the New York City Council from 2002 through 2009 and as the city’s Public Advocate from 2010 through 2013. Elected by an overwhelming margin to succeed Michael Bloomberg as mayor, de Blasio has positioned himself as a national progressive leader.

A former NYPD detective who now runs a private investigation firm, his agenda includes getting rid of bike lanes and cleaning the streets of the homeless who he says have turned the city into “a giant toilet bowl.”

After playing a season with the New York Jets, Faulkner started his own church in Harlem. He served on a task force for police-community relations under Mayor Guiliani. His agenda include controlling the budget, reducing crime and increasing the amount of affordable housing.

A lifelong advocate for criminal justice reform, Gangi is the former executive director of the New York Correctional Association and the founder of the Police Reform Organizing Project.

Joyner is a community advocate and service-sector worker.

Currently a real estate executive at Cushman & Wakefield, Massey first entered the corporate world with Massey Knakl Realty Services in 1988, which would later become one of the largest of its kind in the country. His campaign website says that Massey is running to “deliver the leadership that works for the people of New York City.”

Known for his “Rent Is Too Damn High” party, McMillan returns to the NYC mayoral race on the same platform. Last year, McMillan announced that he was retiring from politics. He previously ran for both mayor and governor of New York but was unsuccessful each time. He wants to reduce the cost of living in the city.

Slattery describes himself as an entrepreneur, writer, golf fanatic and proud millennial.

Syed says he is the first Muslim candidate for New York City mayor and his platform emphasizes religious freedom, women’s rights and school reform.

Only 32 years old, Tolkin wants to create more jobs, reduce the city’s homeless population, and improve social services. He is currently the CEO of a virtual reality technology company called Ultro Labs. He says that the city needs “broad, long-term,” plans to solve its problems.