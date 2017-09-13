Max & Murphy on the Primary Results and the Fall Campaign

Murphy, Abigail Savitch-Lew, Camille Smith

Only about one in 20 New York City residents were part of the primary election story yesterday, but pretty much everyone will have to live with the results—except in those rare cases where the general election poses a challenge to the Democrats who were nominated on Tuesday. That’s why much of the press is spending today trying to figure out what all those numbers generated by the voters mean.

Does the mayor face a real challenge in the general election? What do the results in his race and all the others mean? Does low turnout diminish the victors? How do journalists execute their civic duty when contests for public office get little attention and generate scant competition?

Ben Max of Gotham Gazette and I discuss these and other topics below: