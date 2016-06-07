Crackdown on Landlords Who Rebuff Section 8

New legislation proposed by a Brooklyn congresswoman would make Section 8 recipients a protected class under federal housing law and slap steep fines on landlords who neglect their apartments in order to force voucher holders to leave.
“In every borough and practically every neighborhood, we are hearing of landlords abusing the Section 8 program,” Rep. Nydia Velazquez, a Democrat, told reporters on the sun-drenched plaza in front of City Hall on Tuesday. “This is a concerted effort and part of a plan to make money at tenants’ expense.”
The federal government issues Section 8 vouchers to low-income people, who use them to rent private apartments. Tenants pay 30 percent of their income toward rent and the feds make up the difference between the tenant payment and the actual unit rent, up to a cap.
“The catch is that it’s on the renter to find an apartment,” Attorney General Eric Scneiderman said at City Hall. Finding an apartment is hard for anyone, but when it comes to finding an apartment that will take Section 8, “Some landlords aren’t satisfied with it being difficult,” Schneiderman said. “They want to make it impossible.”
In New York City, as in Westchester County, Long Island a few other areas of the state, it is illegal to discriminate against a tenant who wants to pay using Section 8 (although it’s unclear how often violators are caught).
But that’s not the case elsewhere in New York and across the country. “Many people don’t realize that in 2016, discrimination against tenants is legal in large parts of New York,” Schneiderman said.
Velazquez’s bill, the Landlord Accountability Act, would change that, making Section 8 voucher holders a protected class under the Fair Housing Act, which already prohibits discrimination by race, gender and other means.
Her bill would also impose fines to discourage landlords from letting their apartments deteriorate in order to fail Section 8 inspections and be able to get rid of low-income tenants and bring in higher paying ones.
In addition, the bill would create a tax credit to help fund repairs to Section 8 housing, establish a Multifamily Housing Complaint Resolution Program to address tenant problems and fund local agencies working to prevent tenant harassment.
NYCHA oversees the bulk of Section 8 units in New York City and says it currently covers 87,000 apartments housing 206,000 people. Another 147,000 families are on the waiting list to get Section 8.
It’s unclear how Velazquez’s bill will fare. The GOP controls the House, but Section 8—which, unlike public housing, has a rural and suburban footprint as well as an urban one—has enjoyed more bipartisan support than other federal housing programs (though that didn’t stop sequestration from severely wounding the program a few years ago).
Section 8 figures prominently in many ideas to alleviate the city’s housing crisis. NYCHA has experimented with a couple methods for moving developments from the cash starved public-housing subsidy to the more generous and reliable Section 8.
But discrimination and other barriers mean that some families have a hard time actually using their Section 8 voucher. When a family is forced from a Section 8 apartment by bad conditions, Kerri White of the Urban Homesteading Assistance Board said, they have to find a new apartment in a relatively short time span or risk losing their benefit.
Around the country, increasing attention is being paid to Section 8’s role in perpetuating residential segregation. Shekar Krishnan of Brooklyn Legal Services Corporation A said that “source of income discrimination,” which basically means blocking Section 8 tenants, is a big reason why “New York City is one of the most segregated cities in this country.”
Section-8 tenants are the absolute bottom of the barrel. No one wants them because they are disruptive and bring criminal activity with them. One couple in my neighborhood bought a home next to theirs and rents it to Sec-8 losers. They have an illegal apartment in the basement of the house. They also did not register the property with HPD as they are required to. These infractions have been reported to the nycdob and nychpd.
I also think the NYC law is unconstitutional. A landlord should have the right to refuse a source of income.
i have NEVER EVER HEARD nice things about renting to section 8 tenants.. its not about discrimination for being poor its about discrimination because you are a horrible tenant.
its time for city limits to GROW UP and realize behavior matters no matter what color you are
Just as a baker or a photographer should have the right to refuse service because of religious belief? Just as men should not be allowed into a restroom or a locker room shower with little girls? We are descending into 1984.
Who the hell rents a place out without doing background checks or asking previous landlords for a character reference or rental history ? Please don’t put us all in the same boat … I keep my place spotless and pay my rent EVERY month. I have never been aressested in my life and always respect my neighbors. I cannot find a bigger place because of landlords who think like you!
You know I could do the same thing here and say that landlords who rent out to Section 8 tenants are greedy slum lords who never keep up with their property and never fix a thing ! But I don’t… although some are I do my research before moving in somewhere, something you should be doing with tenants as well. Shame on you. !
You pay your rent every month? I thought you said you have a housing voucher? That means I pay your rent every month.
I agree! Section 8 allows their tenants to beat the system against landlords. Most are career non payer tenants who know how to manuver through the system for years.
I’m a landlord in another state and want you to answer these logical questions. Why would landlord turn down a government check, direct deposited to their account? The answer is experience! It has NOTHING TO DO WITH DISCRIMINATION AND EVERYTHING TO DO WITH EXPERIENCE. S8 inspects these houses ..before.. they move in and everything is working and in good condition or they fail inspection and won’t rent them. I have tried repeatedly to work with the renters. A very few work out. I threw out two last week.
The first one, in two months, the police were called to her house 3 times. The last time I know of, we were over to check a leak, only to find the mother of 6, just getting home from jail at 8am. for public fighting! My property was hardly recognizable. They had used paintball guns on the inside walls. Poured different color nail polish all over the hardwood floors. There were 3ft by 4ft holes in the walls. Wrote grafitti all over the outside of the house and inside of the garage. The front windows were broke out because she had let her kids dig up the front yard and make mud balls and throw them at the house. They were still sticking to the front of the house. She had taken all the door knobs off and replaced with dead bolts, none of which we had a key to. We were lucky she was just coming home as we couldn’t have gotten in. The house was unbeleivably filthy. She had other people also living in the house. A 400 lb thing that wasn’t on the lease, living there to watch her kids (I guess just in case of an impromptu fight and being hauled off to jail in the middle of the night). When I gave her notice to move because of the sheer distruction, she really went to work tearing the place up. They tore the doors off the stove and frig., cut the hoses to the heating and air letting out all the free onn and distroying the air unit. They took something and punched about 20-30 holes in the ceilings in each room, tore the paneling off the walls in several rooms, stuffed bottle caps down both toilets, tore the handles off the faucets, tore the front door off and destroyed the door facing to the point the whole thing had to be replaced. Then she called the police and tried to file a report on.. ME,, saying ..I.. did it. She is 2nd generation welfare.
The SECOND one I threw out last week, hadn’t paid her portion of the rent since she moved in last August. Not once! The city called me to say that she was so nasty the trash was spilling into the street and they had cleaned it up but the next time would be on me. I sent a worker out to look and he said he wouldn’t go in because of the stinch. I went out with an employee and found the front yard filthy. Non working washing machines thrown in the yard and black garbage bags thrown in the yard. It seems the pit bulls she owned (but against the lease) were tearing the bags open and the garbage was blowing down the hill and into the road. The garage was full of black garbage bags, full and bursting. The inside of the house was the same. All she ever had to do was get off her lazy butt and take the garbage to the and street. The garbage is picked up TWICE a week! There must have been 30 bags in the house and 20 in the garage. Her bedroom was full of half gallon ice cream tubs thrown in the floor and melted candy bars all in the carpet. When I gave her eviction, she turned her two pitbulls loose which immediatly attacked the neighbors chained up dog.
I’m a 70 yr old little female. I had a big heart, but this is what I got for my troubles. I’ve also been attacked twice by them. Once I got a black eye, and the other time, I was knocked down, flat of my back. Since then, I never go to a house alone.
Now, after reading this, do you think it is …FAIR.. to say people who have had this kind of experiences…MUST… rent to them?
Another thing, you can’t find a list of Sec-8 properties anywhere on the NYC Open Data website. It’s a big secret where our tax dollars are being spent.
I MUST SAY, THAT WAS ALL WRONG DOING BY TENTANTS, NOT SECTION 8. I agree that it is understanding that you had some bad experiences with the people but not section 8 and it’s people of such who makes it hard for people who will be good tentants who have section 8 vouchers. I work daily with family who had been staying with parents and relatives who have gotten their section 8 vouchers and needing places to rent for themselves and their children but landlord are now refusing to help families that have not been giving an opportunity to have the comfort of being in their own place. The children are suffering more because they can not rest comfortable, they miss many days of schools because parents may have to shelter them where ever they can be. There has to be a solution to the problem and I believe if the HUD Section 8 Program and landlord are will to set down with me I can offer a solution that will help all three parties which are the HUD’s Housing Program, landlords and tenants and it will be a fair plan for all that are involve. I believe it will support all to have the plan I have and landlords and HUD will be able to house families with children with out the rejection of fear to rent and HUD inspection to fail their units. I have had this plan for years but now it’s time to bring it to the table because to many good people and families with children are affected by the landlord rejection of section 8 vouchers. We must understand we have more poor people and families with children than others and we need a housing solution than “REJECTION OF SECTION 8. Poor people have jobs that pays $9.00 or less an hour need help to pay their rent and if that help is being denied what are we thinking next that it will look like in our cities and communities. It’s to much homelessness already and if landlords keep rejecting families with children housing we are creating now a street society of more bitterness, angrier, violent in our community and not even landlord are going to be safe or any people going to be safe. If what that tenant did to your property when you gave notice that she had to move just think what it’s going to be like if housing doors are continually rejecting people and families with children now we are not just dealing with angry disappointed parents but now we got to deal with angry children even more.
Local political hacks, eager to garner votes from the entitlement community are passing these unconstitutional laws about Section 8 all over the country.
Currently there is a case about to hit the Texas Supreme Court about this very issue. At hand is a local government (the city of Austin) passing a law mandating that private property owners must except Section 8. The reason this law is unconstitutional is simple, Section 8 is a VOLUNTARY Federal program that does not require anyone to participate in it if they chose not to.
In recent years, far left socialist activists have been able to influence local governments to pass these mandate laws and regulations. Such laws take away private property owners rights, basically it means that the property owner is being forced to participate in a government program on the governments terms and are held prisoner by the government.
Obviously this in unlawful and unconstitutional. The Texas case was filed after the city of Austin passed such a law. However, the law has not been implemented due to all of the lower Texas courts finding it unconstitutional. The Texas legislature recently passed a state law forbidding any county or city from passing these mandate laws. This law is in effect now (while the case is in the courts on the other law).
When the Texas Supreme Court finds this law unconstitutional it will probably go to SCOTUS where it would get a 4/4 split decision and the lower court rulings would stand. Then you will see cases brought up in every city that has passed these laws and they will all be thrown out.
The other major reason landlords don’t want to take Section 8 is that it is no longer profitable for them. They don’t get the amount of money they need from the government, the fines, fees and red tape increase with each passing year and HUD no longer pays for the damages left by Section 8 tenants. The average damages to a unit by a Section 8 tenant is $7,000.00. Who can afford to pay that over and over again?
It’s time the entire program is revamped, no more lifetime benefits and no forcing landlords to accept it if they don’t want to participate. In the meantime to avoid trouble don’t advertise your properties, use word of mouth through your social or business connections and you won’t have to deal with it. Again, don’t advertise, in this market you don’t need to.
Landlords who don’t want to participate just need to require a 650 credit score. It’s not illegal (as long as you require it for all applicants) and it has the same effect as saying “no section 8” without violating the law.
But, my score is 780 and I have S8.
So if you deny everybody who have a section 8 vouchers, then where are these people and families going to do and go? Let’s not pretend we don’t know that much of this rejection of section 8 is discrimination against the poor because it is the poor who mostly have a section 8 voucher and let’s not pretend that we don’t know who for the most who else is a affected by the rejection of section 8 vouchers.
In the long run landlords do not have to advertise, but at some points in time they will. Poor people hold the power and the Federal Government with the poor people hold the most power whether it seem as though it more power in the other direction of power. I believe the good is always rising to the top. I know it’s more good people with section 8 than those who have just been bad apples in the bunch. I also know some landlords are slumlords and many of them do not agree to follow section guide lines. We can not just put it all on the tenants this is a two sided story and it must not be over looked.
I know of many landlords who just wouldn’t fix the normal wear and tear and when the tenants would make it known the landlords ignore the tenants complaints and when it’s reported to the section 8 now the landlord wants to make it hard for the tenant that paid their rent on time and did not damage the property, but because section inspectors comes out check the property normal break down like leaking toilet, leaking sink faucets, loose door hinges, none working furnaces, none working stove and none working refrigerator and so on, because I work in the communities I have learn and seen and witness landlord corruption toward good tenants, I’ve gone to court with tenants and I have seen and heard the corrupted lies and statement written by landlords against good section 8 tenants. I educate all the tenants I work with how to protect themselves with landlords and most of my families wins because they are knowledgeable of both their and landlord rights. We work with our families in the community to keep it right with landlords so when they decide to go wrong with the tenants a justice judge will rule fair. I suggest that we not just cast all the blame just on the section 8 tenants the landlords must also be responsible and must be
held accountable also as well.
You shouldn’t assume everyone within a group is the same. I pay my rent, I am more respectable then those without S8 and with a credit score that is significantly higher than most. I’m an educated, working, degree holding and law abiding citizen who just happens to have S8. I think landlords should do their research on a tenant before renting to them. If your tenant is in jail as much as you claim then they should have an extensive record by now. A lot of landlords are quick to make a dollar from their lis pendens income properties they hastily aquired during the bubble that they turn a blind eye. And then they’re surprised when their property is in shambles. I do my own research before renting. I have to see the neighborhood, see the behavior of the people in the building, sit with owner or management and gage their personality, and even search online for building violations or pending foreclosures. TREAT EVERY CASE INDIVIDUALLY, DO YOUR RESEARCH AND YOU WON’T HAVE THIS PROBLEM AGAIN.
They are the sucubus of society. They use the system to their advantage. They purposely choose this life. They enjoy the section 8, medicaid, food stamps, free phones, while they have a man living with them and they demand more. Why take care of yourself and your own when there is a government that makes the middle class pay for all your wants? Eliminate Entitlements make these sucubus’ work.
You do realize, Mike, that many of the people receiving Medicaid, Food Stamps and Section 8 work, earning poverty wages that make it more affordable for you, me and other middle-class people to go to McDonald’s or stay at a hotel now and then?
I was not raised to be lazy, settle or take handouts from no one. I believe in that whatever energy you put into the return will be double. There’s no pride in not being able to take care of yourself, having to rely on the ‘system’ to take care of you. Which means loosing more control over your private life.
Even though I have put over 30 years into the system, I never thought I would be on the ‘other’ end of things. It’s annoying hearing folks complain about people on government assistance, getting food stamps, standing in line at the county buildings.
FYI- YOU NEVER KNOW WHAT YOUR STATUS IN LIFE WILL BE EACH MORNING WHEN YOU WAKE UP LIFE HOLDS NO PROMISES
Just hope that it doesn’t ever change to where you are now looking for a pair a shoes from the same place the ones you are speaking of got theirs.
The higher up, the harder the fall.
Because some people still hold standards to personal responsibility. Providing shelter to yourself and your family is your responsibility not others.
My first response is how sad that some can ruin it for others. However, everyone is different. I have put into the system since I was 16 years old and I will be 48 this month. Throughout these years I have seen how individuals abuse the system. Those that were fortunate to be approved for Section 8 have forever placed a social stigma for future vouchers holders.
Unfortunately, I am now one of those voucher holders. I was injured in 2010 on a military base where I was a civilian employee. Because of my injuries I will never be able to work again. I am an educated woman with a degree in Computer Science, a Post-911 Veteran and now I am P.P.D(permanent partial disabled) who has been denied SSDI & SSI) My income has been reduced 75%. I have been homeless since moving back to California in 2011, living with over 5 different family members during that time.
I finally broke down and applied for Section 8 because I need HELP. In Atlanta I was able to afford my own place on my reduced income, but here in SKY HIGH California having my own place is ‘California Dreaming’. So like I mentioned, I applied in 2015 and was accepted in November of last year. I was fortunate to have had my application pulled so fast. That however was due to the fact that I’m homeless, disabled, a veteran and a woman.
All of the above brings me to my frustrated state at this very moment. I’ve been persistently apartment shopping since November 30. Either the listings are old, the information wasn’t completely accurate, the units were located in an area that I would NOT feel safe in living alone, listings are on an an affordable housing/low-income site yet it clearly states in the description “NO SECTION 8”! OR I was just denied after paying a application fee that included a credit check which I have now been dinged for because of bad credit.
I explained to the leasing agent before I even took the application that I have been working on my credit for that past couple of years and the collections that are really having an adverse action on my reports are my student loans. FedLoan Servicing reported my status in default AFTER they referred me to apply for forgiveness with disabilitydischarge.com and was informed by Nelnet and myself that my application was received and being reviewed for approval. Once notification was sent out no changes were to be made on the accounts and they were not to contact me.
Now I have almost 30K worth of student loans on my reports. The kicker is that less interest rates my loans total less than 15K. However, it has been a real battle getting my original SM Loans that were transferred to Department of Education be removed from my reports. D.o.E decided to transfer my loans to FedLoan Svcng. resulting in my credit score dropping and my debt tripling.
You see its bad enough when you can no longer function physically in a normal way. For me to be disabled at 42 having to use a cane and then upgrade or downgrade however you look at it to a walker, having cervical surgery and unable to even take a shower, get dressed, cook, clean or play with my grandchildren because my levels are maxed out daily but struggling now to take care of my grandfather who had minor brain surgery last May and the icing on the cake is that I qualified for a housing voucher because my income is below the median but cant find a place of my own because of the selfish acts of other therefore resulting in negative reactions from those affected is freakin depressing and really pisses me off.
I really hope that homeowners and management companies truly take the time to review each applicants situation individually. We have no control over what life dishes our way, things happens. But not everyone is bad and shouldn’t be punished for the ones that are.
Owners need to complain to to PHA. PHA needs to effectively penalized those that take advantage of properties, programs and the government as whole. Because I’m paying their rent as well and cant even pay my own for lack of finding a rental.
I’ve been reading HUD’s Landlord and Tenants Rights. Federal, state and local governments have laws set into place. Once a violation has been made by either party the other needs to legally go about having it corrected immediately. That way others aren’t penalized when they weren’t, aren’t and wont be the problem.