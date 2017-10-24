Commission Votes, Residents Protest and Bingo is Called: Political Events for Oct. 24

9:30 AM – The Landmarks Preservation Commission hosts a public meeting and votes on whether to designate the Peter P. and Rosa M. Huberty House an individual landmark. The Commission is also expected to vote on a proposal to begin the designation process for the Dime Savings Bank of Williamsburgh. The David N. Dinkins Municipal Building, 1 Centre Street, 9th Floor, Manhattan.

9:30 AM — Lieutenant Governor Hochul delivers opening remarks on clean energy plan at AWEA Offshore Windpower Conference. Roosevelt Hotel, 45 East 45th Street, Manhattan.

10:00 AM — Members of UPROSE, protect Our Working Waterfront Alliance (POWWA), concerned residents and leaders of Sunset Park will call on Mayor de Blasio and city planning officials to protect endangered manufacturing jobs at Industry City, the largest private industrial property in New York City. They will make the voices heard at a public hearing where city planning officials will examine a request from the owner of Industry City for a rezoning that would transform the industrial complex into an “innovation economy hub,” with a high-end commercial and hotel development. The proposed rezoning would accelerate the loss of manufacturing jobs that Sunset Park residents depend on, organizers say. Spector Hall, 22 Reade Street, Manhattan.

10:00 AM – Reform Party mayoral nominee Sal Albanese attends Article 78 litigation regarding his exclusion from the city-wide debate. Manhattan State Supreme Court, Judge Shlomo Hagler’s courtroom.

10:00 AM — The Committee on Health will hold a hearing on Intro 657, requiring the creation of a water tank inspection report database. Committee Room, City Hall, Manhattan. Live video here.

10:00 AM — The Committee on Public Housing and the Committee on Aging will hold a joint oversight hearing on seniors in NYCHA housing. 16th Floor Committee Room, 250 Broadway, Manhattan. Live video here.

10:30 AM – Deputy Mayor Glen, Housing Commissioner Torres-Springer and Housing Development Corp. President Enderlin join Mayor de Blasio to make an affordable housing announcement. 560 Winthrop Street, Brooklyn.

10:30 AM – Schools Chancellor Fariña Visits New STEAM Center and CTE Class. Boys and Girls High School, 1700 Fulton Street, Brooklyn.

11:00 AM — The Subcommittee on Landmarks, Public Siting and Maritime Uses will hold a hearing on several items. 14th Floor Committee Room, 250 Broadway, Manhattan. Live video here.

11:45 AM — Assemblywoman and Republican mayoral nominee Nicole Malliotakis calls bingo with Assemblyman Ron Castorina. Mount Loretto Friendship Club, 6581 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island. (No media allowed.)

12:00 PM – Schools Chancellor Fariña visits city’s first-ever Urdu Bilingual Program. P.S. 217, 1100 Newkirk Avenue Brooklyn.

1:00 PM — The Subcommittee on Zoning and Franchises will hold a hearing on several items. Council Chambers, City Hall, Manhattan. Live video here.

1:00 PM — The Subcommittee on Planning, Dispositions, and Concessions will hold a hearing on several items. 14th Floor Committee Room, 250 Broadway, Manhattan. Live video here.

2:00 PM — Italian-American leaders endorse Malliotakis. Villa Erasmo Restaurant, 69-61 Juniper Boulevard South, Middle Village, Queens.

2:00 PM – Strategic Partnerships Director Fialkoff, Mayor’s Fund Executive Director Bloch and the Mayor’s Office for Economic Opportunity visit one of the 15 community-based organizations integrating the Connections to Care model for mental health supports into their work. This event is open press. Arab American Association of NY, 7111 5th Avenue, Brooklyn.

5:30 PM — Assemblyman Michael Blake delivers remarks at 32BJ Building Service Worker Awards. 25 W. 18th Street (5th Floor – Auditorium), Manhattan.

6:00 PM — Malliotakis attends Eastern Mediterranean Business Culture Alliance Reception. The Russian Tea Room, 150 W 57th Street, Manhattan.

6:00 PM –NYC Emergency Management’s Ready New York program participates in Science of the Living City’s event on the changing coastal areas in Jamaica Bay. Science of the Living City is a project of the Urban Field Station, a partnership between NYC Parks, U.S. Forest Service and the Natural Areas Conservancy. Lighthouse Auditorium at Kingsborough Community College. 2001 Oriental Boulevard, Brooklyn.

6:30 PM – Malliotakis and Albanese attend Staten Island NAACP Candidates Forum. Central Family Life Center, 59 Wright Street, Staten Island.

7:00 PM – Mayor de Blasio and Council Member Mealy Town Hall. P.S. 327 Dr. Rose B. English School, 111 Bristol Street, Brooklyn.

7:30 PM – Albanese attends Pleasant Plains Staten Island Candidates Night. Gateway Church, 200 Boscombe Avenue, Staten Island.