2017 Campaign Debate Schedule Set

CFB/NBC

The city’s Campaign Finance Board on Thursday unveiled the full lineup of primary and general election debates for the three citywide offices.

The schedule includes Republican and Democratic debates for mayor but only Democratic showcases for the other two posts, comptroller and public advocate, because of the lack of Republican competition for those nominations.

In both the primary and general election season, for each office and where necessary both parties, there is both an all-hands debate and a “leading contenders” invitational where a place at a podium is determined by polling and other measures.

If you simply cannot wait until August for some debate action, the CFB has video of local debates going back to 1997 on its website.

PRIMARY ELECTION

Mayor

First Democratic debate

Wednesday, August 23, 7:00 PM

TV: NY1, NY1 Noticias

Radio: WNYC

Location: Symphony Space

Sponsors: NY1 Sponsor Group

Leading Contenders Democratic debate

Wednesday, September 6, 7:00 PM

TV: WCBS, WLNY-TV 10/55

Radio: 1010WINS, NewsRadio 880

Location: CUNY’s Graduate Center Studio

Sponsors: CBS Sponsor Group

First Republican debate

Wednesday, August 16, 7:00 PM

TV: NY1, NY1 Noticias (Spanish)

Radio: WNYC

Location: CUNY’s Graduate Center Studio

Sponsors: NY1 Sponsor Group

Leading Contenders Republican debate

Thursday, September 7, 7:00 PM

TV: WCBS, WLNY-TV 10/55 (Spanish)

Radio: 1010WINS, NewsRadio 880

Location: CUNY’s Graduate Center Studio

Sponsors: CBS Sponsor Group

Comptroller

First Democratic debate

Tuesday, August 22, 7:00 PM

TV: NY1, NY1 Noticias

Radio: WNYC

Location: NY1 Studio

Sponsors: NY1 Sponsor Group

Leading Contenders Democratic debate

Sunday, September 10, 8:00 AM

TV: WCBS, WLNY-TV 10/55

Radio: 1010WINS, NewsRadio 880

Location: CBS Studio

Sponsors: CBS Sponsor Group

Public Advocate

First Democratic debate

Monday, August 21, 7:00 PM

TV: NY1, NY1 Noticias

Radio: WNYC

Location: NY1 Studio

Sponsors: NY1 Sponsor Group

Leading Contenders Democratic debate

Saturday, August 26, 9:00 AM

TV: WCBS, WLNY-TV 10/55

Radio: 1010WINS, NewsRadio 880

Location: CBS Studio

Sponsors: CBS Sponsor Group

GENERAL ELECTION

Mayor

First Debate

Tuesday, October 10, 7:00 PM

TV: NY1, NY1 Noticias (Spanish)

Radio: WNYC

Location: Symphony Space

Sponsors: NY1 Sponsor Group

Leading Contenders debate

Wednesday, November 1, 7:00 PM

TV: WCBS, WLNY-TV 10/55 (Spanish)

Radio: 1010 WINS, NewsRadio 880

Location: CUNY’s Graduate Center Studio

Sponsors: CBS Sponsor Group

Comptroller

First Debate

Tuesday, October 17, 7:00 PM

TV: NY1, NY1 Noticias

Radio: WNYC

Location: The Greene Space

Sponsors: NY1 Sponsor Group

Leading Contenders debate

Sunday, October 22, 8:00 AM

TV: WCBS, WLNY-TV 10/55

Radio: 1010WINS, NewsRadio 880

Location: CBS Studio

Sponsors: CBS Sponsor Group

Public Advocate

First Debate

Monday, October 16, 7:00 PM

TV: NY1, NY1 Noticias

Radio: WNYC

Location: The Greene Space

Sponsors: NY1 Sponsor Group

Leading Contenders debate

Saturday, October 21, 9:00 AM

TV: WCBS, WLNY-TV 10/55

Radio: 1010WINS, NewsRadio 880

Location: CBS Studio

Sponsors: CBS Sponsor Group