2017 Campaign Debate Schedule Set

The city’s Campaign Finance Board on Thursday unveiled the full lineup of primary and general election debates for the three citywide offices.
The schedule includes Republican and Democratic debates for mayor but only Democratic showcases for the other two posts, comptroller and public advocate, because of the lack of Republican competition for those nominations.
In both the primary and general election season, for each office and where necessary both parties, there is both an all-hands debate and a “leading contenders” invitational where a place at a podium is determined by polling and other measures.
If you simply cannot wait until August for some debate action, the CFB has video of local debates going back to 1997 on its website.
Mayor
First Democratic debate
Wednesday, August 23, 7:00 PM
TV: NY1, NY1 Noticias
Radio: WNYC
Location: Symphony Space
Sponsors: NY1 Sponsor Group
Leading Contenders Democratic debate
Wednesday, September 6, 7:00 PM
TV: WCBS, WLNY-TV 10/55
Radio: 1010WINS, NewsRadio 880
Location: CUNY’s Graduate Center Studio
Sponsors: CBS Sponsor Group
First Republican debate
Wednesday, August 16, 7:00 PM
TV: NY1, NY1 Noticias (Spanish)
Radio: WNYC
Location: CUNY’s Graduate Center Studio
Sponsors: NY1 Sponsor Group
Leading Contenders Republican debate
Thursday, September 7, 7:00 PM
TV: WCBS, WLNY-TV 10/55 (Spanish)
Radio: 1010WINS, NewsRadio 880
Location: CUNY’s Graduate Center Studio
Sponsors: CBS Sponsor Group
Comptroller
First Democratic debate
Tuesday, August 22, 7:00 PM
TV: NY1, NY1 Noticias
Radio: WNYC
Location: NY1 Studio
Sponsors: NY1 Sponsor Group
Leading Contenders Democratic debate
Sunday, September 10, 8:00 AM
TV: WCBS, WLNY-TV 10/55
Radio: 1010WINS, NewsRadio 880
Location: CBS Studio
Sponsors: CBS Sponsor Group
Public Advocate
First Democratic debate
Monday, August 21, 7:00 PM
TV: NY1, NY1 Noticias
Radio: WNYC
Location: NY1 Studio
Sponsors: NY1 Sponsor Group
Leading Contenders Democratic debate
Saturday, August 26, 9:00 AM
TV: WCBS, WLNY-TV 10/55
Radio: 1010WINS, NewsRadio 880
Location: CBS Studio
Sponsors: CBS Sponsor Group
Mayor
First Debate
Tuesday, October 10, 7:00 PM
TV: NY1, NY1 Noticias (Spanish)
Radio: WNYC
Location: Symphony Space
Sponsors: NY1 Sponsor Group
Leading Contenders debate
Wednesday, November 1, 7:00 PM
TV: WCBS, WLNY-TV 10/55 (Spanish)
Radio: 1010 WINS, NewsRadio 880
Location: CUNY’s Graduate Center Studio
Sponsors: CBS Sponsor Group
Comptroller
First Debate
Tuesday, October 17, 7:00 PM
TV: NY1, NY1 Noticias
Radio: WNYC
Location: The Greene Space
Sponsors: NY1 Sponsor Group
Leading Contenders debate
Sunday, October 22, 8:00 AM
TV: WCBS, WLNY-TV 10/55
Radio: 1010WINS, NewsRadio 880
Location: CBS Studio
Sponsors: CBS Sponsor Group
Public Advocate
First Debate
Monday, October 16, 7:00 PM
TV: NY1, NY1 Noticias
Radio: WNYC
Location: The Greene Space
Sponsors: NY1 Sponsor Group
Leading Contenders debate
Saturday, October 21, 9:00 AM
TV: WCBS, WLNY-TV 10/55
Radio: 1010WINS, NewsRadio 880
Location: CBS Studio
Sponsors: CBS Sponsor Group
