BREAKING: Brewer Says No With No Conditions to East Harlem Rezoning

On Thursday morning, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer announced that she was recommending a disproval—period—to City Hall’s proposed rezoning of East Harlem.

The city’s controversial rezoning proposal would, among other changes, increase allowable building heights in East Harlem to spur housing development, of which a portion would be rent-regulated under the city’s mandatory inclusionary housing policy. Many residents are concerned the plan will cause gentrification, and at a hearing held by Brewer last month, many voiced frustration with Community Board 11’s vote of “no with conditions” and called on Brewer to vote a bolder “no with no conditions.”

Brewer presents her findings in a report that can be viewed here. In it, she says that she does support a rezoning of the neighborhood of some sort, especially as envisioned by the East Harlem Neighborhood Plan (ENHP) spearheaded by local councilmember Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, Brewer and other community partners. Yet myriad problems with the administration’s current proposal, she explains, has caused her to recommend a definitive no:

“I support an East Harlem rezoning, but I cannot support the administration’s ULURP application. I support most of what is contained in the EHNP, although it is not perfect. When I supported the administration’s mandatory inclusionary housing program two years ago, I recognized that somewhat higher density would be required in order to build large amounts of new affordable housing. But the degree of density would have to be consistent with neighborhood context and community input. Here, the community gave extensive, thoughtful and informed input, but the administration could not see its way to support significant elements of the community’s recommendations, which forces me to recommend a disapproval of the application.”

She writes that the city’s proposal added too much concentrated density, lacked sufficient units for the most low-income families, and failed to include an adequate preservation strategy and sufficient commitments to capital projects and programs outlined in the ENHP.

The 27-page report goes on to list a variety of detailed comments on each aspect of the city’s plan for the neighborhood.

“Each one of these failings alone, while significant, might not be fatal. But in the aggregate, given the enormous study and work of the EHNP, a failure to address and incorporate the community’s concerns and recommendations puts the proposed proposal at odds with the community planning process,” Brewer writes.

The proposal next heads to the City Planning Commission for review. If approved by the commission, it will be sent to City Council.

The City Planning Commission has not officially scheduled its hearing for the East Harlem rezoning proposal, but it will likely be on Wednesday August 23, 10 a.m. at 22 Reade Street, Manhattan. Check back here for updates.