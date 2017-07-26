Democracy’s Timetable: Official and Campaign Schedules for July 26

9:00 AM – Schools Chancellor Carmen Farina Delivers remarks at the School Technology Summit. LaGuardia High School, 100 Amsterdam Avenue, Manhattan.

9:45 AM – Farina Makes a College Access for All announcement. The New School – Theresa Lang Community and Student Centerm 55 West 13th Street, Manhattan.

Approximately 9:45 AM – Mayor de Blasio Appears on Hot 97

10 AM – Meeting of the New York City Planning Commission, Spector Hall, 22 Reade Street. Civil disobedience is expected over a vote on the plan for the former Pfizer site in Brooklyn.

11:30 AM – Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul Discusses Career Opportunities in Public Service and STEM at Lower East Side Girls Club. 101 Avenue D, Manhattan.



12:00 PM Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito Visits FDNY Engine 91 with Fire and Criminal Justice Chair Council Member Elizabeth Crowley to Highlight a $4 million Investment in FDNY Boots. Engine 91, 242 East 111th Street, Manhattan.

12:15 PM — Republican mayoral candidate Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis holds News Conference on “Mayor de Blasio & his Policy of NYC as a Sanctuary City.” Steps of City Hall

3:30 PM – Lieutenant Governor Hochul Highlights NYS Grown & Certified Program. Beecher’s Handmade Cheese, 900 Broadway, Manhattan.



4:30 PM – Hochul Tours NYS Supported “Beyond the Melting Pot” Exhibit. The Tenement Museum, 103 Orchard Street, Manhattan.



6:00 PM – Hochul Addresses Humanities New York’s “Beyond the Ballot: From Suffrage to Women’s March” Event. Federal Hall, 26 Wall Street, Manhattan.

7:00 PM – De Blasio Delivers Remarks at Gracie Mansion