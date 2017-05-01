Fewer Deaths on the Job in NYC, But More of Them at Construction Sites

Over the past quarter-century, the number of people who went to work in New York City and never made it home has swung from 191 in 1993 to 56 in 2013. According to data released late last week by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 74 workplace fatalities in the city in 2015, five fewer than in 2015.

Construction work generated the most deaths, 25, up from 22 the year before. Falls and trips killed 24 people and were the leading cause of death, with violence (the 15 people murdered on the job, the seven who took their own lives and the one person killed by an animal) coming in second.

Ninety-five percent of the victims were men and more than a third were Latino.

Read the full report here.