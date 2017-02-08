As part of our Art at the Limits focus on the intersection of art and policy in New York City, we’ve invited readers to share their art with us—photos, other visual art, music, drama and more.

We aren’t collecting arts listings here (those can be submitted to our Events calendar. We want to see and show the art itself.

If you’ve something to share, upload it here.

An audio mosaic of protests against president-elect Trump

Audio by Victoria Edwards





Photo by Kate Pastor





Photo by Keith McDermott





Photo by Mike Lepetit





Photo by Mike Lepetit





Photo by James Maher





Photo by Keith McDermott





Photo by James Maher





Photo by Keith McDermott





Photo by James Maher





Photo by James Maher





Photo by Keith McDermott





Photo by James Maher





Photo by James Maher





Photo by Doug Turetsky

Photo by Sirin Samman

Kevin Collins

Photo by Kevin Collins

Frederick Joseph

Photo by Frederick Joseph





Photo by Mike Lepetit





Photo by Michael Pedron





Photo by Michael Pedron





Photo by Paul Sahner





Photo by Paul Sahner





Photo by James Maher





Photo by James Maher





Photo by Paul Sahner





Photo by Paul Sahner





Photo



by Michael Pedron