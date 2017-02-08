CityGallery:
Art of New York

As part of our Art at the Limits focus on the intersection of art and policy in New York City, we’ve invited readers to share their art with us—photos, other visual art, music, drama and more.

We aren’t collecting arts listings here (those can be submitted to our Events calendar. We want to see and show the art itself.

If you’ve something to share, upload it here.

Triada Samaras

A car in Brownstone Brooklyn under a fake electric moon looks like a mysterious and even menacing machine capable of starting up its engine quietly and driving away on its own into the snowy darkness. No?


 
 

Triada Samaras

I was visiting a Brooklyn handball court on 4rth Avenue when I took this cell phone photo. At the fence , I looked down and there I saw the stark and beautiful contrast between black and white in the shoes and in the fence and in the game. The yin and yang of it I mean. The day and night of it. Now the the viewer can see this too and make whatever they like of it.


 
 

Triada Samaras

This is one of my first cell phone photos taken a few years ago. I remember I was on the NYC subway nervously trying to figure out “what I was doing.” I finally snapped the button and saw this image. In an instant I realized I did not care “what I was doing” anymore. Because I just wanted to be doing it. A lot of my art life has been that way in fact.


 
 
 An audio mosaic of protests against president-elect Trump
 

Audio by Victoria Edwards

 10001319_10152453574927309_4587194209864225356_n
 

Photo by Kate Pastor

 IMG_0200
 

Photo by Keith McDermott

 Henry Hudson Bridge
 

Photo by Mike Lepetit

 subways_in_motion_72nd_street_large
 

Photo by James Maher

 121
 

Photo by Keith McDermott

 bike_messenger_and_steam_large
 

Photo by James Maher

 171
 

Photo by Keith McDermott

 Gamblers_Columbus_Park_Chinatown
 

Photo by James Maher

 nightlife_lower_east_side_large
 

Photo by James Maher

 Birds in Van Cortlandt Park
 

Photo by Keith McDermott

 Brooklyn Bridge Sunset in Snowstorm
 

Photo by James Maher

 brooklyn_bridge_shadow_large2
 

Photo by James Maher

 rosebud
 

Photo by Doug Turetsky

sirin1

 

Photo by Sirin Samman

 

Kevin Collins

As She Investigates the Park
 

Photo by Kevin Collins

 

Frederick Joseph

Behind the Veil
 

Photo by Frederick Joseph

 Chips, Hopefully
 

Photo by Mike Lepetit

 People's Climate March
 

Photo by Michael Pedron

 renee
 

Photo by Michael Pedron

 Astor_Place_Cube
 

Photo by Paul Sahner

 Under_Brooklyn_Bridge
 

Photo by Paul Sahner

 bow_bridge_at_dusk_large
 

Photo by James Maher

 CentralPark_west_large
 

Photo by Paul Sahner

 Stuyvesant-Square-Flowers-long
 

Photo by Paul Sahner

 Fidi_Brooklyn_Bridge
 

Photo
 
by Michael Pedron

