Print Your Copy of Our Rockaway Rezoning Newsletter

After nearly five years as an online-only news agency, City Limits is back in print: On Monday we published a simple but informative newsletter on the proposed rezoning of downtown Far Rockaway.

Our hope is that this four-page publication, available in English and Spanish, provides residents with basic information about exactly what is proposed, the pros and cons of it, the way the city’s land-use process works, and a few key contacts and events in the area–and sends those interested in learning more to our growing ZoneIn web section.

Feel free to download and print your copy below. And if you live in a different neighborhood and have ideas about what a newsletter for that area ought to contain, drop us a line.

(Many thanks to Carlos Rodriguez for overseeing the translation.)







ZoneIn Final English 02242017 (PDF)



ZoneIn Final English 02242017 (Text)

