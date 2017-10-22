Sukhishvili Georgian National Ballet Returns to New York!

INTERNATIONAL CONCERTS is excited to announce The SUKHISHVILI GEORGIAN NATIONAL DANCE COMPANY’S return to Lincoln Center, Sunday, October 22, 2017, 5:30pm. This is the concert so many of you have been asking for. A thrilling company that is hailed in over 100 countries. They sold out for their last concert so reserve early. Tickets are now available!
“THRILLING! INVIGORATING! ELECTRIFYING” – The New York Times
To purchase tickets today:
In person:
Lincoln Center David Geffen Hall Box Office
10 Lincoln Center Plaza
New York, NY 10023
Online:
http://www.lincolncenter.org/show/sukhishvili-georgian-national-dance
Over the phone:
(212) 875-5030
I’m so excited. I told my Mom and she wants to come. Such beauty, strength and elegance. The agility is beyond impressive. Unworldly.