Sukhishvili Georgian National Ballet Returns to New York!

INTERNATIONAL CONCERTS is excited to announce The SUKHISHVILI GEORGIAN NATIONAL DANCE COMPANY’S return to Lincoln Center, Sunday, October 22, 2017, 5:30pm. This is the concert so many of you have been asking for. A thrilling company that is hailed in over 100 countries. They sold out for their last concert so reserve early. Tickets are now available!

“THRILLING! INVIGORATING! ELECTRIFYING” – The New York Times

To purchase tickets today:

In person:

Lincoln Center David Geffen Hall Box Office

10 Lincoln Center Plaza

New York, NY 10023

Online:

http://www.lincolncenter.org/show/sukhishvili-georgian-national-dance

Over the phone:

(212) 875-5030