Ambivalence on Amazon, Crackdown on E-Bikes: Headlines for Oct. 20

“Adding 50,000 jobs is a game-changer.”

-Mayor Bill de Blasio on the potential of Amazon locating its new headquarters in New York City

* * * *

Pols Say City is Dumbing Down Top School

Kings County Politics

“MECPS students have excelled academically with 84% of their middle grade students meeting state proficiency in English Language Arts (ELA) and 78% in math, far surpassing the majority of NYC schools where less than 38% of students meet state proficiency in ELA and math. But all that success aside, the DOE recently decided to change the admission process at MCEPS, in an effort to realign its’ instructional program to serve a wider range of students including students with disabilities.”

* * * *

Several Top Officials Shun Outreach to Amazon

Gotham Gazette

“New York City’s own bid — which included four possible business districts — was backed by about 70 elected officials that represent the city, including members of Congress, state Senators and Assembly members, City Council members, borough presidents, and Public Advocate Letitia James. But at least four notable elected officials were conspicuously absent from the letter of support sent by the mayor’s office to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, of the Bronx, City Comptroller Scott Stringer, and City Council Members Corey Johnson and Donovan Richards, both contenders to become the next Speaker of the City Council, did not sign on to the letter.”

* * * *

City Takes Aim at E-Bikes

WNYC

“Beginning Jan. 1, businesses that dispatch the fastest class of e-bikes — those with throttles — will be fined $100 and then $200 for each subsequent violation. ‘That could mean hundreds and thousands of dollars in fines very quickly,’ the mayor said. ‘And when a bike is confiscated by the police, the business cannot get it back unless they pay all their fines.’ The enforcement regime is designed to convince business owners to abandon the motorized bikes, which, by a quirk of law, are legal to own in New York but illegal to use.”

* * * *

Cuomo Plan to Streamline Local Government Generates Little in Savings

PoliticoNY

“‘In this short time frame, when people said it couldn’t be done, $200 million in savings have been identified,’ [Lt. Gov. Kathy] Hochul said. ‘Two hundred million dollars less that has to be levied on the taxpayers of the state of New York. I think that’s incredible. I think that deserves a round of applause.’ But does it, really? Of the overall figure, $128 million comes from a single proposal in Nassau County to reformulate the way the City of Long Beach handles its sewage.”