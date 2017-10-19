Council Members Push DV Awareness … Al Smith Dinner Tonight: Schedules for Oct. 19

Approximately 8AM – 9AM — Citywide Domestic Violence Awareness Outreach by Council offices:

Office of Council Member Laurie A. Cumbo & OCDV Commissioner Cecile Noel: Franklin Avenue (2/3/4/5) stop, BrooklynOffice of Council Member Helen Rosenthal: 72nd Street (1,2,3) stop, Manhattan

Office of Council Member Melissa Mark-Viverito: 116th Street and Lexington Avenue (6) stop, Manhattan

Office of Council Member Vanessa L. Gibson: 161st St. – Yankee Stadium (B/D/4) stop, Bronx

Office of Council Member Ritchie Torres: Fordham (D) stop: 189th St. & Grand Concourse; Allerton & Fordham Plaza (2/5) stop, Bronx

Office of Council Member Andy King: Gun Hill Rd. (2/5) stop, Bronx

Office of Council Member Annabel Palma: Parkchester and East 177th Street (6) stop, Bronx

Office of Council Member Jumaane D. Williams: Flatbush and Nostrand aves. (2/5) stop, Brooklyn

Office of Council Member Rafael Espinal: Myrtle-Wyckoff avenues (L/M) stop, Brooklyn

Office of Council Member Inez Barron: Pennsylvania Ave. (3) stop, Brooklyn

Office of Council Member Robert E. Cornegy, Jr.: Utica Avenue (A/C) stop, Brooklyn

Office of Council Member Mark Treyger: Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue (Q/F/B/D/N) stop, Brooklyn

Office of Council Member Stephen Levin: Greenpoint Ave. (G) stop, Brooklyn

Office of Council Member Ben Kallos: E. 86th St. and Lexington Ave. (4/5/6) stop, Manhattan

Office of Council Member Margaret Chin: East Broadway- Rutgers/Madison exit (F) stop, Manhattan

Office of Council Member Deborah Rose: St. George Terminal (SI Ferry) stop, Staten Island

Office of Council Member Elizabeth Crowley (5PM): Fresh Pond Rd (M) stop, Queens

Office of Council Member I. Daneek Miller: Jamaica Center – Parsons/Archer (E/J/Z) stop, Queens

Office of Council Member Peter Koo: Intersection of Roosevelt Ave. & Main St. (7) stop, Queens

Office of Council Member Darlene Mealy: Utica Avenue (3/4) stop, Brooklyn

Office of Council Member Daniel Dromm: Roosevelt Avenue & 75th Street (7/E/F/M) stop, Queens

Office of Council Member Karen Koslowitz: Continental Avenue and 71st Street, (E/F/R) stop, Queens

Office of Council Member Julissa Ferreras-Copeland: Junction Boulevard (7) stop, Queens

Office of Council Member Rafael Salamanca, Jr.: Hunts Point Avenue (5/6) stop, Bronx

Office of Council Member Donovan Richards: Mott Avenue (A) stop & Rosedale LIRR station, Queens

9:00 AM — Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito apeaks at Exodus Transitional Community 9th Annual Legislative Breakfast. 2271 3rd Avenue, Manhattan.

10:00 AM — The Committee on Economic Development, the Committee on Waterfronts and the Committee on Transportation hold a joint oversight hearing on the Economic Impact of NYC Ferry and the new ferry transport routes. Council Chambers, City Hall, Manhattan. Live video here.

11:00 AM — Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis—the Republican nominee for mayor—and community groups Elmhurst United and the Brooklyn Housing Preservation Alliance hold a news conference to speak-out about illegal apartment conversions and the problems they present to the neighborhoods of New York. Steps of City Hall, Manhattan.

11AM – Reform Party mayoral candidate Sal Albanese attends Staten Island Advance editorial board meeting.

12:30 PM – Mayor de Blasio hosts media availability. Verdi Square, Amsterdam Avenue & West 72nd Street, Manhattan.

1:00 PM — The Committee on Housing and Buildings and the Committee on Immigration hold a joint hearing on several items. Council Chambers, City Hall, Manhattan. Live video here.

5:30PM-6:30 PM – Office of Council Member Carlos Menchaca’s domestic violence outreach event. 36th St. & 4th Ave.; 59th St. & 4th Ave. (D/N/R) stop Brooklyn.

6:30 PM – De Blasio, Comptroller Scott Stringer and others attend Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner. New York Hilton Hotel, 1335 Avenue of the Americas, Manhattan.

6:30 PM – Chancellor Carmen Farina attends Town Hall meeting of District 24’s Community Education Council. P.S. 199, 39-20 48th Avenue, Queens.

7:15 PM – Albanese attends Bayside Historical Society Meet the Candidates Night and NY State Constitutional Convention Forum. The Castle in Fort Totten, 208 Totten Avenue, Staten Island.

8:30 PM — Albanese visits Marine Park Civic Association. 3000 Fillmore Avenue, Marine Park, Brooklyn.