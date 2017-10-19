Big Endorsement in Council Race; Two Views of Police Shooting: Headlines for Oct. 19

“I think this endorsement could change everything in this race.”

-Brooklyn Council candidate Brian Cunningham, on the Working Families Party’s nod

Cunningham Gets WFP Nod in Council Bid, Denies Seeking It

Kings County Politics

“Either way, the WFP endorsed Cunningham, the Reform Party candidate, today in his bid to unseat incumbent City Councilmember Mathieu Eugene (D-Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Flatbush, Ditmas Park) in the Nov. 7 general election. The WFP initially bowed out of the primary election, choosing not to endorse any one candidate. A source close to the party said that though they conducted interviews at the beginning of the primary season, the party could not reach consensus, with support split between Eugene, Cunningham and another Democratic candidate, Pia Raymond.”

Looking Back on Legionnaires Outbreak, Worries About Protections

City & State

“New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and the City Council reacted quickly, enacting a groundbreaking law that imposed stricter regulation and tracking of cooling towers, widely seen as the primary source of the health threat, and increased penalties for failing to adequately test and inspect the water in the towers. ‘The recent outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease was the largest in our city’s history, and it presented us with an unprecedented challenge,’ de Blasio said at an August 2015 press conference on the legislation, ‘and we developed an unequally unprecedented response.’ But now, two years later, some experts argue that the legislation was too limited. While there hasn’t been another outbreak on scale of the one that hit the Bronx in the summer of 2015, the overall number of Legionnaires’ cases has not declined.”

Debate a Constitutional Convention, Oxford Style

WNYC

“The proposition is to hold a constitutional convention to “fix” the state constitution. Arguing in favor: Gerald Benjamin, associate vice president for regional engagement and director of the Center for Research, Regional Education and Outreach (CRREO) at SUNY New Paltz and an editor of New York’s Broken Constitution: The Governance Crisis and the Path to Renewed Greatness, and New York State Senator Liz Krueger (D, WF-Manhattan, 28th district) Arguing against: Adriene Holder, attorney-in-charge of the civil practice of The Legal Aid Society, and Henry Garrido, executive director of District Council 37, the municipal employees’ union.”



Conflicting Views on NYPD Shooting of Mentally Ill Man

DNAinfo

“In the first two minutes, Rabinowitz counted seven commands given by the officers, who can be seen standing at the doorway of Richards’ room. He remains impassive, standing still, and holding a knife.They said: ‘Put your knife down,’ ‘Let me see your hand,’ ‘Let me see your other hand,’ ‘Drop that knife,’ ‘I don’t want to shoot you,’ ‘Put that knife down,’ and ‘What’s in your other hand?’ she observed. Later, the officers told Richards to ‘Move the bag away’ and ‘Put up your hands’ before asking him, ‘Do you want to die?'”

Another view: Policing expert says procedures were followed