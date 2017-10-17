It’s Outta Comptrol! Comptroller Debate Tonight: Official Schedules for Oct. 17

9:00 AM – Comptroller Scott M. Stringer hosts Italian Heritage Celebration. David M. Dinkins Municipal Building, 1 Centre Street, 5th Floor South, Manhattan.

9:30 AM – Chancellor Carmen Farina visits Physical Education class. PS 112 Lefferts Park School, 7115 15th Avenue, Brooklyn.

10:00 AM — The Committee on Finance holds a hearing on several items. Committee Room, City Hall. Live video here.

10:30 AM — The Committee on Rules, Privileges and Elections holds a hearing on the re-appointment of Robert L. Cohen, M.D., to the New York City Board of Correction. Council Chambers, City Hall. Live video here.

11:00 AM — First Lady Chirlane McCray, Chair of the Mayor’s Fund to Advance NYC, will join the Parks Department, NYC Football Club, U.S. Soccer Foundation, adidas and Etihad Airways for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and inaugural soccer match, marking the first of 50 soccer fields to be opened throughout the city. P.S. 83 Luis Munoz Rivera / P.S. 182, 219 East 109th Street, Manhattan.

11:00 AM — Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis, Republican for mayor, receives the endorsement of the New York City Sergeants Benevolent Association. Antun’s, 96-43 Springfield Boulevard, Queens.

12:00 — Lower East Siders for Christopher Marte announce October 25 march. 291 Grand Street, 3rd floor (corner of Grand and Eldridge), Manhattan.

2:30 PM – Mayor de Blasio makes an announcement about protecting tenants and participates in a discussion with a tenant helped by City programs. Legal Services NYC, 1 W. 125th Street, 2nd Floor, Manhattan.

6:30 PM – Farina attends Town Hall meeting of District 26’s Community Education Council. MS 67, 51-60 Marathon Parkway, Queens.

7:00 PM — First Comptroller Debate. TV: NY1, NY1 Noticias; radio: WNYC

7:00 PM – Reform Party mayoral candidate Sal Albanese attends Thank You party with council candidate Kevin Peter Carroll. Vesuvio Restaurant, 7305 Third Ave., Brooklyn.

9:00 PM – Albanese attends Candidates Night in Douglaston. Fellowship Hall, Community Church of Douglaston, 39-50 Douglaston Pkwy, Queens.