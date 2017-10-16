Public Advocate Debate Tonight; 11 Council Committees Meet: Schedule for Oct. 16

9:20 AM — Council Member Rory I. Lancman, The Legal Aid Society, Legal Services NYC, Urban Justice Project, Make the Road New York and representatives from Labor Unions hold press conference to call for increased city funding to support legal services for low-wage workers facing wage-theft, discrimination, and other workplace violations. City Hall steps, Manhattan.

10:00 AM — Assemblyman Michael Blake appears on MSNBC – Live with Hallie Jackson

10:00AM — Council Member Ydanis Rodriguez and Council Member Helen Rosenthal are joined by advocates to call for an independent commission to study the high costs of capital projects by the MTA compared to other major cities around the world with comparably complex systems. City Hall steps, Manhattan.

10:00 AM —The City Council Committee on Courts and Legal Services holds an oversight hearing on examining low-wage workers and legal service needs. Council Chambers, City Hall, Manhattan. Live video here.

10:00 AM — The City Council Committee on Youth Services holds an oversight hearing on the city’s Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP). Committee Room, City Hall, Manhattan. Live video here.

10:00 AM — The City Council Committee on Women’s Issues holds a hearing on Resolution 1292, amending the Real Property Law to allow victims of domestic violence to terminate leases upon written notice to landlords. 16th Floor Committee Room, Manhattan. Live video here.

10:30 AM — The City Council Committee on General Welfare holds a hearing on several items. 16th Floor Committee Room, Manhattan. Live video here.

1:00 PM — The City Council Committee on Public Safety holds a hearing on several items. Council Chambers, City Hall, Manhattan. Live video here.

1:00 PM — Blake appears on Fox News – Outnumbered hosted by Harris Faulkner

1:00 PM — The City Council Committee on Technology holds a hearing on Introduction 1696, requiring automated processing of data for the purposes of targeting services, penalties, or policing to persons. Committee Room, City Hall, Manhattan. Live video here.

1:30 PM — The City Council Committee on Governmental Operations holds a hearing on Introduction 1517, amending the deadline for candidates for public office to file a disclosure report with the Conflicts of Interest Board. 16th Floor Committee Room, Manhattan. Live video here.

1:30 PM — The City Council Committee on Recovery and Resiliency holds a hearing on Introduction 1720, requiring the creation of a Hurricane Sandy recovery task force. 14th Floor Committee Room, 250 Broadway, Manhattan. Live video here.

2:00 PM — The City Council Committee on Housing and Buildings holds a hearing on several items. 16th Floor Committee Room, Manhattan. Live video here.

2:30 PM — The City Council Committee on Higher Education holds a hearing on Resolution 1559, establishing a private student loan refinance task force. 16th Floor Committee Room, Manhattan. Live video here.

3:00 PM — The City Council Committee on Immigration holds a hearing on Resolution 6764, authorizing the Speaker to file or join amicus briefs on behalf of the Council in litigation challenging the rescission or modification of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which provides temporary immigration relief to certain undocumented youth. 16th Floor Committee Room, Manhattan. Live video here.

6:00 PM — Screening of “The Kalief Browder Story” at Harlem Hospital Auditorium, 506 Lenox Ave., Manhattan.

6:00 PM – First Lady Chirlane McCray and the Gracie Mansion Conservancy launch the second season of the Gracie Book Club with a discussion of Ann Petry’s “The Street” at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture-New York Public Library. The First Lady will deliver remarks preceding a panel discussion moderated by the Schomburg’s Director Kevin Young, featuring distinguished panelists: Columbia University Professor Dr. Farah Griffin and novelist Dr. LaShonda Barnett. Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, 515 Malcolm X Boulevard, Manhattan.

6:00 PM – Comptroller Scott Stringer delivers remarks at District Council 9 New York Apprentice Class of 2017 Graduation. USS Intrepid, Pier 86, West 46th Street and 12th Avenue, Manhattan.

7:00 PM — First Public Advocate Debate. TV: NY1, NY1 Noticias; Radio: WNYC.