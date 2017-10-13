Vance & the Big Shots, De Blasio & Latinos and More Campaign Headlines for Oct. 13

“It was a bit of a circus.”

-Debate panelist and WNYC host Brian Lehrer on the October 10 debate

* * * *

Who Belongs On Stage at the Second Mayoral Debate?

Gotham Gazette

“In the aftermath of a debate that left many, including, apparently, moderator and NY1 anchor Errol Louis, exasperated and frustrated, one important question is who will be on stage for the second official debate, scheduled for Wednesday, November 1 at 7 p.m., televised on CBS.”

* * * *

DiNapoli Says State Could Have Done More to Brace for Federa Cuts

PoliticoNY

Cuomo … has significantly stabilized the state’s financial picture since taking office in 2011. Revenue shortfalls prompted by the Great Recession led to a cash crunch during the tenure of his predecessor, David Paterson, that has not been repeated. But Cuomo has also increased state-supported debt, and devoted $10 billion wrung in settlements with financial institutions to business subsidies and infrastructure improvements. In a report this summer, DiNapoli highlighted that none of the settlements was dedicated to the ‘rainy day’ fund, and that $7.75 billion currently deposited in several reserve funds — boosted by the settlement cash — is projected to decline to around $3 billion by the 2020-21 fiscal year.”

* * * *

Vance’s Mixed Record Taking on High-Profile Targets

WNYC

“Vance’s office … won some high-profile sexual misconduct cases. In 2015, the same year Weinstein was investigated, Vance indicted Julian Niccolini, a co-owner of the Four Seasons restaurant, for sexually assaulting a woman; Niccolini ultimately plead guilty. Vance also eventually won a rape conviction for an aide to a Saudi prince; and he convicted Oscar-winning composer Joseph Brooks of serial rapes. But Vance declined to prosecute Sanford Rubenstein, the high-profile lawyer accused of raping a woman after a party for Al Sharpton. Vance said his office wasn’t able to prove a crime had occurred beyond a reasonable doubt.”

* * * *

IBO Puts Pricetag on Subway Delays

The New York Times

“During a typical morning rush, the cost of subway delays in lost work time translates to $864,000 a day for city residents traveling to work, $257,000 for subway riders who live outside the city and $109,000 for subway riders making nonwork trips. The total daily cost for the 12-month period ending in May was about $1.23 million. Multiplying that figure by 250 nonholiday weekdays in a year, the report found that delays resulted in about $307 million in annual losses in work time.”

* * * *

De Blasio Faces Resentment From Latinos Who Feel Left Out

City & State

“As Mayor Bill de Blasio gets set to cruise to re-election in November, buoyed by significant Latino support, Latinos still can’t get a foot in the door of city government, according to the second biannual workforce report the de Blasio administration filed with the federal Equal Employee Opportunity Commission on September 30. But this last report should certainly put a damper on the mayor’s quixotic ambition to become the Democratic Party’s progressive torchbearer, as it shows a continuing City Hall bias against hiring Latinos and promoting them to lead agencies.”