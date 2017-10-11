Malliotakis Meets the Press, De Blasio Honors Firefighters: Official Schedules for Oct. 11

7:30 AM — Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis, Republican nominee for mayor, appears on Good Day New York, Channel 5 – Fox 5 WNYW.

10:00 AM — The Committee on General Welfare and the Committee on Education will hold a joint hearing on several items. 16th Floor Committee Room, 250 Broadway, Manhattan. Live video here.

10:00 AM — The Committee on Small Business will hold a hearing on several items. 14th Floor Committee Room, 250 Broadway, Manhattan. Live video here.

11:00 AM – Mayor de Blasio attends and delivers remarks at FDNY Memorial Day Ceremony. Firemen’s Memorial, West 100th Street and Riverside Drive, Manhattan.

11:00 AM — The Committee on Land Use will hold a hearing on http://legistar.council.nyc.gov/MeetingDetail.aspx?ID=559378&GUID=4259C06C-0857-4118-B889-several items. Council Chambers, City Hall, Manhattan. Live video here.

12:00 PM — The Subcommittee on Zoning and Franchises will hold a hearing on several items. Council Chambers, City Hall, Manhattan. Live video here. Speaker Mark-Viverito will offer opening remarks.

1:00 PM — The Committee on Rules, Privileges and Elections will hold a hearing on the re-appointment of Robert L. Cohen, M.D., to the New York City Board of Correction. Committee Room, City Hall, Manhattan. Live video here.

1:00 PM — The Committee on Recovery and Resiliency will hold a hearing on Intro 1720, requiring the creation of a Hurricane Sandy recovery task force.

16th Floor Committee Room, 250 Broadway, Manhattan. Live video here.

1:00 PM – Comptroller Scott Stringer delivers remarks at New York State Nurses Association Convention. Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, 655 West 34th Street, Manhattan.

1:30 PM — Malliotakis holds news conference with City Council candidate John Cerini In front of 2800 Bruckner Blvd, Bronx.

6:00 PM – Stringer delivers remarks at Long Island City Partnership Annual Meeting

MoMA PS1, 22-25 Jackson Avenue, Long Island City, Queens.

6:15 PM — Mark-Viverito is honored at New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli’s Hispanic Heritage Event. Hunter College School of Social Work, 2180 Third Avenue, Manhattan.

6:30 PM – Chancellor Carmen Fariña attends town hall meeting of District 11’s Community Education Council. PS/MS 194, 2365 Waterbury Ave., Bronx.

7:00 PM – Stringer delivers remarks at Hunters Point Civic Association Monthly Meeting

New York Irish Center, 1040 Jackson Avenue, Long Island City, Queens.