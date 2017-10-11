A Rowdy Debate, a Charge of Anti-Semitism and New Questions for the DA: Headlines for Oct. 11

“We’ve gotta fix what we’ve got.”

-Mayoral candidate Bo Dietl on Rikers Island

* * * *

De Blasio, Malliotakis & Dietl Engage in Raucous Mayoral Debate

Gotham Gazette

“While attacks flew throughout the night, largely from Malliotakis and Dietl toward de Blasio, on more substantive matters, the debate was largely a two-person contest, between de Blasio and Malliotakis, a sitting Republican state Assembly member. Dietl, a former NYPD detective running on his own party line, largely shouted during his opportunities to speak, while also grunting into his microphone and regularly interrupting others. Within minutes of the start of the debate, the audience — which appeared to include groups of supporters of each of the three candidates — howled and heckled, drowning out the candidates and drawing sharp rebukes from debate moderator and NY1 anchor Errol Louis.”

* * * *

DA Vance Under Scrutiny Over Weinstein Case

WNYC

“In 2015, the NYPD helped an Italian model record Harvey Weinstein acknowledging that he groped her, but Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance decided it wasn’t sufficient evidence of a crime, according to a new report. … Both The New Yorker and The Daily Beast reported that the Manhattan DA’s office looked at the evidence and declined to prosecute Weinstein. Weinstein has repeatedly denied engaging in any non-consensual behavior.”

* * * *

Pfizer Site Hearing Strays Into Charges of Anti-Semitism

Kings County Politics

“The fight over the controversial Pfizer site redevelopment plan today took an odd turn concerning whether City Councilmember David Greenfield, who is chair of the Council’s powerful Land Use Committee, should recuse himself from the matter as he readies to leave the city council and head a large nonprofit that has past ties to the project.”

* * * *

Dan Doctoroff on how Bloomberg set the stage for de Blasio

City & State

“Dan Doctoroff, the former deputy mayor for economic development and rebuilding under New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, joined The Slant podcast to discuss his new book, “Greater Than Ever: New York’s Big Comeback” – a manifesto/memoir of the city’s journey to economic revitalization following the devastating 9/11 terrorist attacks.”

* * * *

Pro-Dietl PAC Stresses NYC Roots, Gets Non-NYC Money

PoliticoNY

“A PAC supporting independent mayoral candidate Bo Dietl, called New Yorkers for New York, has received its first donation, from a non-New Yorker. The PAC, which was launched recently, received $25,000 last week from John Ferolito, the founder of the Arizona Iced Tea company. Ferolito lives in Broward County, Fla.”