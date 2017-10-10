Mayoral Debate and Other Showdowns Loom: Campaign Headlines for Oct. 10

“People are going to realize this is an election between Bill de Blasio and me as the clear alternative. We are the serious contenders in this election and there’s a stark contrast between us.”

-Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis on the importance of tonight’s debate

Marquis Dem Names Flock to Swing-District Council Contest

Kings County Politics

“Among those who traveled to Brannan’s headquarters, 8115 3rd Avenue, were Comptroller Scott Stringer (D), City Councilmembers Vincent Gentile (D-43), Brad Lander (D-Park Slope, Windsor Terrace, Kennsington) and Mark Levine (D-Manhattan), and Democratic District Leaders Joanne Seminara (Bay Ridge) and Joe Bova (Bensonhurst, Sunset Park). The crew of Dems made clear their support for Brannan but weren’t shy about coming for the Republican seats that linger within the state and federal jurisdictions of the district.”

Opponents and Rain Greet De Blasio at Columbus Day Parade

The New York Times

“For months, Mr. de Blasio has been caught in a web of his own making, fending off questions about how a commission he created to evaluate ‘all symbols of hate’ would rule on the future of monuments across New York City. The move came amid national attention around the removal of Confederate monuments in some towns and cities, particularly in the South. But almost as soon as the commission was announced, some in New York, including the City Council speaker, Melissa Mark-Viverito, called for Columbus to be included because of his connection to the genocide of indigenous people in the Americas. Since then, Mr. de Blasio has walked a line between offending two groups for whom the statue of Columbus is a symbol — of pride for some, and oppression for others. On Monday, those in the pride camp seemed to have a louder voice.”

What to Watch for at Tonight’s Mayoral Debate

Gotham Gazette

“Recent polling shows that Malliotakis and Dietl face an especially uphill battle and need to make a splash. It’s likely that they are competing for much of the same base of support, and each seems to be keeping the other from narrowing the wide gap with de Blasio. Tuesday night will offer an opportunity for Malliotakis and Dietl to introduce themselves to more voters, critique the sitting mayor, and showcase their message for why they should replace de Blasio atop city government. As each indicated in an interview with Gotham Gazette, a goal for the debate is to give the sense that it is really a race between him- or her-self and de Blasio.”

Debates on Either Side of the Hudson Tonight

WNYC

“Tuesday is debate night in New York City and New Jersey. In the New York City mayor’s race, incumbent Democrat Bill de Blasio will go face off against Republican Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis and independent candidate Bo Dietl. Across the river, in the New Jersey governor’s race, Democratic nominee Phil Murphy takes on the state’s current Republican lieutenant governor, Kim Guadagno.”

Divisive Fight Over Pfizer Site Heads to the Council

PoliticoNY

“While the project’s technical details will form the basis of the fight, decades-old political and ethnic rivalries are likely to heat up the battle. Opponents of the project believe Rabsky intends to market the building exclusively to Hasidic Jews, who typically have large families and would therefore seek bigger apartments. The project has the support of Councilman Steve Levin, who represents the area, but Antonio Reynoso, the councilman in the neighboring district, is among its critics.”