Debate Tonight: Official Schedules for Oct. 10

9:00 AM — Comptroller Scott Stringer hosts annual Polish Heritage Breakfast. Polish & Slavic Center, 177 Kent Street, Brooklyn.

9:30 AM — The City Council Subcommittee on Zoning and Franchises will hold a hearing on

several items. Council Chambers, City Hall, Manhattan. Live video here.

1:00 PM — The City Council Subcommittee on Planning, Dispositions, and Concessions will hold a hearing on several items. Committee Room, City Hall, Manhattan. Live video here.

7:00 PM – First General Election Mayoral Debate featuring Democratic nominee Mayor Bill de Blasio, Republican nominee Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis and independent candidate Bo Dietl. Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway (on W. 95th Street), Manhattan. NY1, NY1 Noticias (Spanish) Radio: WNYC

