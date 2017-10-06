Official Schedule for Oct. 6

9:15 AM – Schools Chancellor Carmen Farina delivers remarks at the 56th Annual Financial Literacy and Economic Education Conference. New York Marriott at the Brooklyn Bridge, 333 Adams Street, Brooklyn.

11:00 AM – Mayor de Blasio joins DOT Repaving Crew. Valentine Ave and E 180th Street – Northwest Corner, Bronx.

6:30 PM – Comptroller Scott M. Stringer delivers opening remarks at NYU McSilver Institute and New America NYC “The Color of Money” Panel Discussion. NYU Global Center, 238 Thompson Street, Manhattan.

7:00 PM – Stringer delivers remarks at Emergency Relief Fundraiser for Puerto Rico and Mexico

32BJ SEIU, 25 West 18th Street, Manhattan.