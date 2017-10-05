School Safety and Hurricane Supplies in the Spotlight: Official Schedules for Oct. 5

8:30 AM – Chancellor Carmen Farina attends Daily News Hometown Heroes in Education Awards. The Edison Ballroom, 240 W. 47th Street, Manhattan.

8:30 AM — Republican mayoral nominee Nicole Malliotakis speaks at ABNY Power Breakfast. Terrace Ballroom, The Roosevelt Hotel, 45 East 45th Street, Manhattan.

9:15 AM – Mayor de Blasio delivers remarks at the 2017 Daily News’ Hometown Heroes in Education Awards. Edison Ballroom, 240 West 47th Street, Manhattan.

10:30 AM — Malliotakis holds news conference on School Safety with parents of students. In front of the NYC-DOE Offices/Tweed Courthouse, 52 Chambers St., Manhattan.

12:15 PM — Comptroller Scott M. Stringer hosts press conference. David M. Dinkins Municipal Building, 1 Centre Street, 5th Floor South, New York, NY

12:30 PM — Malliotakis attends Federal Law Enforcement Luncheon Honoring Hon. Vincent Del Giudice. Russo’s On the Bay, 162-45 Cross Bay Blvd, Queens.

12:30 PM – DeBlasio and Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito visit NYC Emergency Management warehouse where donations for hurricane relief are being sorted for shipment. 930 Flushing Avenue – 3rd Floor, Brooklyn.

3:00 PM – First Lady Chirlane McCray and Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett honor approximately 70 New Yorkers who administered naloxone to reverse opioid overdoses, sometimes saving multiple lives during the same incident. New World Stages, 340 West 50 Street, Manhattan.

7:00 PM – The Mayor and the First Lady deliver remarks at the Italian Heritage reception at Gracie Mansion. East 88th Street and East End Avenue, Manhattan.

8:30 PM – De Blasio delivers remarks at the Brooklyn Black Tie Ball. Brooklyn Bridge Park – Pier 2 Promenade, 334 Furman Street, Brooklyn.