Street Naming and Town Hall on the Official Schedule for Oct. 4

8:30 AM — Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito speaks at Greenburger Center Panel: “Innovations In Diversion and ATI Programs for People With Mental Illness, Substance Abuse Disorders, and the Homeless: Closing In On Closing Rikers” with Judge Lippman. Baruch College, 55 Lexington Ave, Manhattan.

10:00 AM – Mayor de Blasio appears on Buzzfeed’s AM2DM (http://buzzfeed.twitter.com)

11:00 AM – De Blasio and Council Speaker Melissa-Mark Viverito deliver remarks at Detective Steven McDonald street co-naming. Central Park Precinct Station House, 85th/86th Street Transverse, Manhattan.

1:00 PM – De Blasio visits workshop. Queens Explorers Elementary School, 90-07 101st Avenue, Ozone Park.

Approximately 1:15 PM – De Blasio and Chancellor Carmen Farina hold a media availability. Queens Explorers Elementary School, 90-07 101st Avenue, Ozone Park.

2:00 PM — Governor Cuomo makes an announcement. 633 3rd Avenue, 38th Floor, Manhattan.

6:30 PM — Cuomo attends Columbus Citizens Foundation Event. Eataly, 4 World Trade Center, 101 Liberty Street, Floor 3, Manhattan.

6:45 PM — Mark-Viverito speaks at MoMA Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief Fundraiser. MoMA PS1,

22-25 Jackson Avenue, Queens.

7:00 PM – De Blasio participates in Town Hall. I.S. 254, 2452 Washington Avenue, Bronx.