Crime Stats Briefing, Vigil Against Gun Violence: Schedule for Oct. 3

11:00 AM – Mayor de Blasio and Police Commissioner O’Neill meet with the press to discuss crime statistics. Police Service Area 4, 130 Avenue C, Manhattan.

2:00 PM — Governor Cuomo Makes an Announcement. 633 3rd Avenue, 38th Floor, Manhattan.

2:15 PM – Mayor de Blasio greets campaign staff at GOTV training. CSA Building, 12th Floor, Founders Hall, 40 Rector Street, New York.

4:30 PM — Senator Jeff Klein announces $865,000 in Project Boost funding for 41 Bronx schools. F&J Pine Restaurant, 1913 Bronxdale Avenue, Bronx.

6:00 PM — Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito speaks at the City Council Celebration of Italian Heritage Event. Council Chambers, City Hall.

6:30 PM – Schools Chancellor Carmen Farina Attends Town Hall meeting of District 31’s Community Education Council. P.S. 48, 1050 Targee Street, Staten Island.

6:30 PM — Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams hosts interfaith communitty vigil and call for end to senseless gun violence. Brooklyn Borough Hall – Plaza, 209 Joralemon Street, Downtown Brooklyn.