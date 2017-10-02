City Hospitals Say State Shortchanging; Challenge to Klein Afoot? Campaign Headlines for Oct. 2

“Democrats are better served when they deal with the policy challenges affecting the state rather than inventing delusional primary challenges to justify their insecurities.”

-Candice Giove, spokeswoman for Sen. Jeff Klein

* * * *

Latest updates on the Las Vegas shooting

from the New York Times

* * * *

Immigrant Raids Increasingly Target Non-Criminals

WNYC

“Between January and the end of May, 2974 immigrants without legal status were arrested in New York and New Jersey, according to federal data obtained by WNYC. That’s an increase of 38 percent compared to the same period last year. The same level of increase was reported nationally by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, in President Donald Trump’s first 100 days of office from late January through April. But it’s a different story if you look at who’s being arrested. The data showed 25 percent of those arrested in New York had no criminal convictions, up from 17 percent in the same five-month period of 2016. And in New Jersey, a stunning 44 percent of the 1395 people arrested between January and the end of May had no criminal convictions. That compares to 24 percent in the same period of 2016.”

* * * *

Public Hospitals Chief Says Cuomo Admin Withholding Millions from City

PoliticoNY

“Stan Brezenoff — whose successor, Mitchell Katz, was officially approved to take over the system by the Health + Hospitals board Friday — levied the unusually blunt criticism at the state in a letter sent to the governor’s office and state Health Commissioner Howard Zucker Friday morning, a copy of which was obtained by POLITICO. In it, he accused the Cuomo administration of withholding $380 million in disproportionate share hospital payments — federal funds with matching city dollars — from the hospital system, which administers to the city’s poorest communities and treats more than 400,000 uninsured patients every year.”

* * * *

A Look at the Contest in the Council’s Lone Swing District

Kings County Politics

“With the primary season behind voters in the 43rd City Council District, the two candidates left standing, Democrat Justin Brannan and Republican John Quaglione – are a throwback of traditional Bay Ridge and its rich blue-collar Irish- and Italian-American civil service base. And while the district, which also includes Dyker Heights and parts of Bensonhurst and Bath Beach, also has a longtime Arab-American constituent base, and growing Chinese-American presence, this race is also something of a throwback proxy race between State Sen. Marty Golden and City Councilmember Vincent Gentile.”

* * * *

Senate’s Regular Dems Might Be Eyeing Challenge to Breakaway Boss Klein

The Daily News

“In what some say could torpedo efforts to reunify fractured state Senate Democrats, a top Dem had a conversation with at least one person about a potential primary challenge to the head of a breakaway group of Democratic senators, sources told the Daily News. Queens state Sen. Michael Gianaris, who heads the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee, recently met with a “young woman” about taking on Bronx Sen. Jeffrey Klein, the leader of the breakaway Senate Democratic Independent Conference, a source with knowledge of the situation said.”

* * * *

Malliotakis and a Week of Ups and Downs

Gotham Gazette

“While Malliotakis will have a major infusion of funds to get her message out and build her low name recognition across the five boroughs, she will also have to compete, at least for one important night, with the louder voice of a third mayoral candidate who threatens to debilitate Malliotakis’ chances of pulling off the long-shot upset of de Blasio, an incumbent with significant advantages in the race.”