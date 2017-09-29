Official Schedule for Sept. 29

Approximately 7:40 AM — Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito appears Live on MSNBC’s Morning Joe to Discuss Puerto Rico Hurricane Maria Aftermath.
9:45 AM – First Lady Chirlane McCray participates in a press conference on the steps of Brooklyn Borough Hall hosted by CAMBA, to help promote parental and familial acceptance of LGBTQ youth. The First Lady will be joined by the Vice President of CAMBA, Angeles Delgado. Brooklyn Borough Hall, 209 Joralemon Street, Brooklyn.
Approximately 10:30 AM— Mark-ViveritoAppears Live on WNYC’s The Brian Lehrer Show (93.9FM, www.wnyc.org)