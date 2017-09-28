Emergency Rally for Puerto Rico Tonight: Official Schedule for Sept. 28

10:00 AM — City Council Committee on Youth Services and the Committee on General Welfare will hold a joint hearing on several items. Council Chambers, City Hall, Manhattan. Live video here.

10:00 AM – OM/WBE Director Doris and Small Business Deputy Commissioner Hardy host an M/WBE Selling to Government Workshop. Harlem Commonwealth Council Inc. 361 West 125th Street, Manhattan.

10:00 AM. — Public meeting of the New York City Campaign Finance Board (CFB) Joseph A. O’Hare, S.J. Board Room, CFB, 100 Church Street, 12th Floor, Manhattan. (If you plan to attend, please RSVP by calling us at (212) 409-1800. Building security requires all visitors to provide photo identification before entering. A live video stream of this Board meeting will be available at www.nyccfb.info/live.)

10:00 AM – NYC Department of Finance Outreach staff and the Mayor’s Public Engagement Unit hold a Rent Freeze enrollment event with seniors. Riverstone Senior Center, 99 Fort Washington Ave., Manhattan.

10:00 AM – Cultural Affairs Commissioner Finkelpearl joins Council Member Chin and Council Majority Leader Van Bramer to make remarks at the Flea Theater’s ribbon cutting ceremony honoring the opening of its new home. Flea leadership as well as co-founder Sigourney Weaver to participate. The Flea Theater, 20 Thomas Street, Manhattan.

10:00 AM – Department of Consumer Affairs Commissioner Salas conducts a Business Education Day with Small Business Commissioner Bishop to educate local businesses about workplace, consumer protection, and licensing laws that apply to them—without issuing violations. Corner of West 181st Street and St. Nicholas Avenue, Manhattan.

10:30 AM — Assemblywoman and GOP mayoral nominee Nicole Malliotakis holds news conference on the NYC Department of the Aging. In front of St. Benedict’s R.C. Church, 2968 Bruckner Blvd. (corner of Edison Avenue & South of Expressway), Bronx.

11:00 AM — Malliotakis visits with seniors. Northeast Bronx Senior Center. 2968 Bruckner Blvd, Bronx.

11:25 AM – Mayor de Blasio holds photo spray. Deck of Wavertree, Pier 16, Manhattan.

11:30 AM – Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Palacio, Social Services Commissioner Banks, and Health Commissioner Bassett announce enhanced health and safety provisions at drop-off childcare facilities for homeless families, adopted by the Board of Health earlier this month. East River Family Center, 325 East 104th Street, Manhattan.

11:45 AM — Malliotakis visits with seniors. Middletown Senior Center, 3035 Middletown Road, Bronx.

12:15 PM — Malliotakis attends Heritage Luncheon. Bronx Chamber of Commerce, Tosca Marquee, 4034 East Tremont Ave., Bronx.

1:00 PM – Mayor de Blasio delivers remarks. Hippo Playground, Riverside Park, West 91st Street and Riverside Drive, Manhattan.

1:00 PM — City Council Committee on Governmental Operations will hold an oversight hearing on Agency Responses to Failures to Pay Civil Penalties: The Implementation of Local Law 47 of 2016. 14th Floor Committee Room, 250 Broadway, Manhattan. Live video here.

1:00 PM — City Council Committee on Civil Rights will hold an oversight hearing on examining the rise in discriminatory harassment claims received by the Commission on Human Rights. 16th Floor Committee Room, 250 Broadway, Manhattan. Live video here.

1:00 PM – Cultural Affairs Commissioner Finkelpearl meets with the new director of El Museo del Barrio Director Charpenel and tours current exhibitions including uptown: nasty women/bad hombres, an exhibition of artists living or working in El Barrio, Harlem, Washington Heights and Inwood. El Museo del Barrio, 1230 5th Ave, Manhattan.

1:45 PM – First Lady McCray joins Mayor’s Office of Strategic Partnerships Director Fialkoff, New York City Housing Authority Chair Olatoye, Council Speaker Mark-Viverito and TV’s Carla Hall for a tour of urban farm in East Harlem/El Barrio, where she makes an announcement about healthy food access. NYCHA Robert F. Wagner Houses, 2395 1st Avenue, Manhattan.

4:15 PM – Deputy Mayor Buery, Schools Chancellor Fariña and Mayor’s Office of Strategic Partnerships Director Fialkoff announce a new Community Schools initiative. Orchard Collegiate Academy, 220 Henry Street, Manhattan,

6:00 PM — Emergency Rally for Puerto Rico. 26 Federal Plaza, Manhattan.

7:00 PM – Commissioners and senior members of the de Blasio Administration join Mayor de Blasio and Council Speaker Mark-Viverito in a town hall discussion with residents of El Barrio/East Harlem. Johnson Community Center, 1833 Lexington Avenue, Manhattan.