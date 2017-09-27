Skelos Skates as Brooklyn Council Clash Heats Up: Campaign Headlines for Sept. 27

“I probably should have just written [Rubio] in because now I have to deal with all these questions about Trump.”



-Staten Island Assemblywoman and GOP mayoral nominee Nicole Malliotakison her 2016 presidential vote

* * * *

Malliotakis, Ever the Underdog, Faces Steep Odds

WNYC

“Though she’s disavowed Trump, Malliotakis is still a conservative. She voted against gay marriage in the state legislature six years ago, though she now says she would have voted differently; she’s criticized the mayor for shielding immigrants who commit crimes from federal immigration authorities; and she unsuccessfully sued the city to keep it from destroying the personal records of New Yorkers who applied for the city’s free municipal identification card, IDNYC. But her campaign has tried to steer the conversation to the city’s crumbling subway system, the rise in homelessness, and the affordability crisis, all of which Malliotakis said de Blasio has exacerbated.”

* * * *

Yeger and Hikind Dish Dueling Ideas in Brooklyn Council Race

Kings County Politics

“Kalman Yeger and Yoni Hikind, the two candidates vying to replace 44th District City Councilman David Greenfield, who is stepping down once his term ends in January, separately proposed projects that each say would add greatly to the district’s quality of life. … Hikind, the sun of Boro Park Assemblyman Dov Hikind unveiled his ‘Cleaner Streets’ proposal, which would do away with alternate side of the street parking, and replace the street sweeper vehicles with state-of-the-art efficient street vacuumers. … Not to be outdone, Yeger, the Democratic and Conservative parties’ candidate, said he is committed to not only continuing to allocate funds for neighborhood parks, but to fund brand new parks throughout the 44th Council District.”

* * * *

Skelos Corruption Conviction Thrown Out

NY Daily News

“Barely two months after fellow former state political boss Sheldon Silver saw his corruption conviction tossed, Skelos learned his convictions in a shakedown scam were overturned as well. The ruling from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was widely expected under a recent Supreme Court decision changing the parameters of prosecution for political corruption. But Acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Joon Kim remained confident in his case against the Republican Skelos and son Adam.”

* * * *

Ten Races to Watch Between Now and Election Day

Gotham Gazette

‘There are a few City Council races worth paying attention to, as well as the three citywide races: incumbent Democrats Mayor Bill de Blasio, Comptroller Scott Stringer, and Public Advocate Letitia James all have competitors running to unseat them. There are also borough presidency challengers in each case, where the five incumbents are all seeking re-election to their posts. In addition, there are other interesting storylines worth attention now and over the next several weeks, including the Election Day votes on three ballot questions.’

* * * *

Mayor Visits High Line for the First Time

New York Times

Tuesday marked a milestone of sorts for a mayor more comfortable in the confines of his old Brooklyn brownstone neighborhood than in Manhattan: Mr. de Blasio’s first visit to the High Line as mayor. In fact, it was his first trip ever to the park, which opened in 2009. So what did he think of the experience, one shared by about seven million visitors a year? Mr. de Blasio was not saying.

* * * *

New Push for Bill to Require Nebulizers in Schools

PoliticoNY

“The city health department reported that in 2014, 23 out of every 1,000 children visited the emergency room for asthma. That number increases to 39 out of every 1,000 children in high-poverty neighborhoods. ‘We need to have this life saving apparatus in school and make sure that folks are trained to use it,’ Constantinides said. ‘When we have so many children with asthma, to make sure the apparatus, which is widely recognized as being of assistance … it just makes sense to have it.'”