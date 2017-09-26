Malliotakis Critiques Alleged Pet-Care Crackdown, De Blasio Team Registers Voters: Official Schedules for Sept. 26

9:00 AM – Schools Chancellor Fariña visits a middle school in the Financial District that is part of the DOE’s Comfort Dog program. Lower Manhattan Community School, 81 New Street, Manhattan.

9:30 AM — The Committee on Contracts will hold a hearing on Intro 1292 requiring city agencies to accept procurement invoices electronically. 14th Floor Committee Room, 250 Broadway, Manhattan. Live video here.

9:30 AM – First Lady Chirlane McCray delivers remarks and walks in Brides’ March. Christ Church Washington Heights, 4111 Broadway Avenue, Between 173th and 174th Street, Manhattan.

10:00 AM — The Committee on Health will hold a hearing on several items. Council Chambers, City Hall, Manhattan. Live video here.

10:30 AM – Assemblywoman and GOP mayoral candidate Nicole Malliotakis and a number of four legged friends discuss the city’s crackdown on pet caretakers. Battery Park City Dog Run at West Thames Street & Little West Street, Manhattan.

11:00 AM — The Committee on Land Use will hold a hearing on several items. Committee Room, City Hall, Manhattan. Live video here.

12:00 PM – Deputy Mayor Glen will deliver the keynote address at the Crain’s Most Powerful Women Luncheon. Cipriani, 110 East 42nd Street, Manhattan.

12:00 PM – De Blasio Campaign Volunteers Register Voters in Fordham Plaza. 1 Fordham Plaza, Bronx.

12:00 PM – De Blasio Campaign Volunteers Register Voters at Queens College. 65-30 Kissena Blvd, Queens.

12:00 PM – De Blasio Campaign Volunteers Register Voters in Jamaica Hills. Star Kebab and Chinese Restaurant, 168-21 Hillside Avenue, Queens.

12:00 PM – De Blasio Campaign Volunteers Register Voters in Washington Square Park. 45 West 4th Street, Manhattan.

1:00 PM — The Committee on Fire and Criminal Justice Services will hold an oversight hearing on high rise fires and what New York City can learn from the London tragedy. Council Chambers, City Hall, Manhattan. Live video here.

1:00 PM — The Committee on Recovery and Resiliency will hold an oversight hearing on Build it Back Enrollment. 14th Floor Committee Room, 250 Broadway, Manhattan. Live video here.

1:00 PM – DDC Deputy Commissioner Macfarlane, DOT Manhattan Deputy Borough Commissioner Pincar and Yeshiva University mark the completion of the upgrade of West 185th Street Plaza. West 185th Street between Amsterdam and Audubon Avenues, Manhattan.

1:30 PM – NYC Parks Commissioner Silver joins local elected officials and community members to cut the ribbon on the newly reconstructed Community Parks Initiative site. Sol Lain Playground, Henry Street and Gouverneur Street, Manhattan.

2:00 PM – De Blasio Campaign Volunteers Register Voters in Staten Island. 456 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island.

2:00 PM – De Blasio Campaign Volunteers Register Voters in Bay Ridge. Owls Head Park, Colonial Rd & 68 St & Shore Rd., Brooklyn.

2:00 PM – De Blasio Campaign Volunteers Register Voters in Park Slope. 166 7th Ave, Brooklyn.

2:00 PM – Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities Commissioner Calise visits the Independent Living Center in Harlem to describe services for people with disabilities in Harlem. The International Academy of Hope, 101 West 116 Street 2nd Floor, Manhattan.

2:30 PM – Mayor’s Office of Strategic Partnerships Director Fialkoff kicks off “Manhattan at Work: Community-Based Solutions on Youth Employment and Career Readiness” with Mayor’s Fund Executive Director Bloch, DYCD Commissioner Chong, NYC Center for Youth Employment Executive Director Fischer and leading local funders, employers and community-based program providers. Museum of the City of New York, 1220 5th Avenue and 103rd Street, Manhattan.

3:00 PM – De Blasio Campaign Volunteers Register Voters in Claremont Village. 1315 Franklin Avenue, Bronx.

5:30 PM – NYCHA’s General Manager tours a construction site for a new laundromat with Council Member Levine to discuss critical community needs and resource scarcity at Grant Houses. This event is open press. Grant Houses, 75 La Salle Street, Manhattan.

6:00 PM – The NYC Commission on Human Rights presents a Hispanic Heritage Month resource fair and panel discussion by Senior Advisor to the Mayor Cortes-Vazquez; Citywide Administrative Services Camilo; Assembly Member de la Rosa and State Senator Alcantara focused on discrimination and other challenges Hispanic New Yorkers face in the workplace. Isabella Geriatric Center Auditorium, 515 Audubon Avenue, Manhattan.

6:00 PM – Administrative Trials and Hearings Commissioner and Chief Administrative Law Judge Del Valle partners with Council Member Rodriguez, U.S. Representative Espaillat, State Senator Alcantara and Assembly Member de la Rosa to host a program in English and Spanish for Upper Manhattan residents and small businesses on how to respond to summonses from NYC regulatory and law enforcement agencies. Auditorium at the YM&YWHA of Washington Heights and Inwood, 54 Nagle Avenue, Manhattan.

6:00 PM – Cultural Affairs Commissioner Finkelpearl participates in the American Federation of Arts’ ArtViews 2017 panel discussion, which will explore issues affecting museums today and possible solutions for the future. Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue, 7th Floor, Manhattan.

6:30 PM — Comptroller Scott Stringer hosts Hurricane and Earthquake Relief Drive and Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration. Silberman School of Social Work at Hunter College, 2180 Third Avenue, Manhattan.

7:00 PM – Commissioners and senior members of the de Blasio Administration will join Mayor de Blasio and Council Member Garodnick in a town hall discussion with residents of the Upper East Side, Carnegie Hill, Yorkville, Central Park South, Midtown East, Times Square, Koreatown, Peter Cooper Village and Stuyvesant Town, Waterside Plaza, Tudor City, Turtle Bay, Murray Hill and Sutton Place. High School of Art & Design, 245 East 56th Street, Manhattan.