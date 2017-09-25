James Agrees to Debate, Weiner Faces Sentencing, Williams Faces Questions: Political Headlines for Sept. 25

“The exchange of ideas and information is essential to democracy and good governance.”



— -Public Advocate Letitia James on her decision to debate her Republican opponent, J.C. Polanco, whether he qualifies under CFB rules or not



* * * *

Weiner to be Sentenced

The New York Times

“Mr. Weiner’s lawyers had asked Judge Denise L. Cote of Federal District Court in Manhattan for probation for their client, citing what they described as Mr. Weiner’s ‘remarkable progress’ over the past year. In his own letter to the judge, Mr. Weiner said he felt ‘profound’ regret for his crime, adding that his ‘continued acting out over years crushed the aspirations’ of his wife, Huma Abedin, ‘and ruined our marriage.'”

* * * *

Speaker Hopeful’s Views on Marriage Equality and Abortion Could be an Obstacle

PoliticoNY

“Williams’ personal opposition to same-sex marriage and abortion helped sink his first run for speaker in 2013, and his prospects this year could hinge on whether he’s able to pre-emptively calm the fears of his fellow members. ‘On both of those things I want them to understand that, should I be blessed enough to be speaker, it’s going to be no different than any other speaker,’ Williams said in an interview. ‘When it comes to those issues and the more I explain my positions, people are generally actually surprised.'”

* * * *

NYPD’s DNA Files Grow, Raising Concerns

WNYC

“The NYPD is increasingly turning to DNA to help solve crimes. And it’s worked: The science has helped develop investigative leads and given prosecutors ammunition in court. But as the police have gotten more aggressive about collecting genetic material, they’ve quietly amassed a giant database of DNA profiles without any laws and little oversight over how they can use it.”

* * * *

Public Advocate Agrees to Debate Opponent Even if He Doesn’t Qualify

Gotham Gazette>

“James, who easily won in the primary, is well ahead of Polanco, who did not face primary competition, in fundraising and name recognition. Polanco has, however, put forth detailed policy proposals and a rationale for seeking the office, while also challenging James to debate him for the good of the public electoral process. James has decided to pursue the opportunity, despite any risks debating may pose to a heavily-favored incumbent, to take the debate stage. ‘The exchange of ideas and information is essential to democracy and good governance,’ James said in a statement.”