Gov Tours ‘Cane Damage as OEM Releases New Disaster App: Official Schedules for Sept. 22

Approximately 7:15 AM — Governor Cuomo holds press briefing on post-hurricane trip to Puerto Rico. JFK Airport, Building 145, Sheltair Terminal, Jamaica, Queens.

11:00 AM — Press conference to call for the City to end arrests and summons for misdemeanors and non-criminal violations, and NYPD juvenile reports—featuring Urban Youth Collaborative (Make The Road New York, Sistas and Brothas United, Future of Tomorrow), Ugnayan Youth for Justice and Social Change, Rockaway Youth Task Force, and the Dignity in Schools Campaign – New York. Department of Education 52 Chambers Street, Manhattan.

2:00 PM — NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Joseph Esposito and DOITT Deputy Commissioner for Enterprise and Solution Architecture Don Sunderland release first ever Notify NYC mobile app. NYC Emergency Management (Emergency Operations Center), 165 Cadman Plaza East, Brooklyn, NY.

With the new Notify NYC app, New Yorkers can get information about emergency events and important City services, based on location. The Notify NYC mobile app is available for free download from iTunes or Google Play, and offers real-time emergency updates on events from hurricanes and blizzards, to major traffic and mass transit disruptions, public health hazards, school closings, and unscheduled parking rule suspensions.