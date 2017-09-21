Official Schedule for Sept. 21

Approximately 10:10 AM — Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito does live interview on WNYC’s Brian Lehrer Show to discuss Hurricane Maria. 93.9FM or wnyc.org
12:00 PM — Mayor Bill de Blasio and Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito meet the press to discuss New York City’s Assistance to Puerto Rico. Blue Room, City Hall, Manhattan.
7:00 PM — Mark-Viverito interview on NY1’s Inside City Hall Airs. NY1, ny1.com
7:30 PM — Speaks at Loiza’s Hurricane Maria Relief Fundraiser. Julia de Burgos,1680 Lexington Avenue, Manhattan.