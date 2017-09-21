A Not-So-Internal Mayoral Poll, Electric Cars and 100K Jobs: Campaign Headlines for Sept. 21

” … [T]he end result of course is that it is making life more difficult for New Yorkers when they are trying to exercise their fundamental right to vote.”



— Councilmember Daniel Garodnick in a letter to the city Board of Elections complaining about the changing of polling sites

* * * *

GOP Mayoral Hopeful’s Internal Poll Indicates a (Somewhat) Closer Race

The New York Post

“Political consultant Jerry Skurnik, who helped run former Mayor Ed Koch’s re-election bids, said campaigns typically keep a tight lid on internal polling — unless they’re way behind in public polls or way ahead and worry about supporters getting complacent and not coming out on Election Day. ‘They’re afraid that their fundraising money will dry up because of the gap in the public polls. They have to push back against that,’ Skurnik said of the Malliotakis campaign. Malliotakis is trying to raise about $50,000 more to qualify for more than $1 million dollars in public matching funds. The Campaign Finance Board will likely determine whether she qualifies for public dollars at a Sept. 28 meeting.”

* * * *

Experts Weigh in on De Blasio’s 100K Jobs Plan

Gotham Gazette

“There was general praise for the administration’s jobs plan but certain concerns among the members of the panel about whether it targets the right population, whether job growth will directly benefit the city’s residents, and whether it adequately accounts for the overarching factors that affect the economy and income inequality at large. City Council Member Dan Garodnick, chair of the economic development committee, questioned whether the administration was being sufficiently ambitious in aiming for 100,000 jobs. ‘I do think we need to be asking the question, is that the right number? Is it aspirational enough?'”

* * * *

Councilman Hits Elections Board for Poll Site Shifts

WNYC

“City Councilman Dan Gardonick Monday sent the board a sternly worded letter, taking the agency to task for failing to comply with the law. He also called for the agency to submit a plan to his office by Sept. 29 outlining how the agency will meet its legal requirements in time for the November elections.

When it comes to following the law, Garodnick told WNYC, ‘it is not their prerogative to pick and choose.'”



* * * *

Mayor Revs Up Electric Car System

Kings County Politics

“The mayor promised to have at least one fast charging hub in every borough by 2018 with a plan to have at least 50 hubs throughout the city by 2020 as part of his administration’s aggressive emission reduction plan implemented after President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement. ‘This is nothing less than an existential threat and every person, every city, every state and every nation has to be part of the solution,’ said de Blasio as he blamed the series of hurricanes that have severely impacted the Caribbean, Texas and Florida on climate change.”

* * * *

Governor Rallies Other Govs, National Leaders to Climate Cause

PoliticoNY

“The climate alliance, of which New York was a founding member, was formed in the wake of President Donald Trump’s announced withdrawal from the international Paris climate accord to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions. The alliance of like-minded governors now numbers 14 states and Puerto Rico. Cuomo announced North Carolina is the newest state to join the group. The goal of the alliance is to meet the emissions reductions goals set out in the Paris accord, and, according to a report released by the group Wednesday, those goals are being met by the participating states. Most of the states, such as New York, California and Washington, were already taking climate action well ahead of the Paris agreement.”