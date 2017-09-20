Mayor Leads Poll, Subways Get Some Guv Luv and Other Sept. 20 Political Headlines

“A lot of words can be used to characterize this matchup currently — overwhelming, substantial, landslide, lopsided. Unfortunately, for Malliotakis, they all describe de Blasio’s chances for re-election.”

— Dr. Lee M. Miringoff, Director of The Marist College Institute for Public Opinion

* * * *

De Blasio Enjoys Massive Lead in Latest Mayoral Poll

Marist Poll

“In contrast to Mayor de Blasio, Malliotakis suffers from low name recognition. While 55 percent of registered voters citywide, unchanged from earlier this year, have a favorable impression of the mayor, only 20 percent of voters have a favorable view of Malliotakis. 14 percent have an unfavorable one, and 66 percent have either never heard of her, 49 percent, or are unsure how to rate her, 17 percent. Mayor de Blasio is not only well-liked among the city’s electorate, a plurality of registered voters think he is performing well in office. In fact, Mayor de Blasio enjoys his highest job approval rating since May 2015. 44 percent of registered voters citywide currently think the mayor is doing either an excellent, 11 percent, or good, 33 percent, job in office. When this question was last reported in March, de Blasio’s approval rating was 39 percent among registered voters. Currently, 51 percent of city voters think de Blasio is doing a fair, 31 percent, or poor, 20 percent, job as mayor.”

* * * *

Women Have Small Share of Council Seats But Larger Role Leading Council Staffs

Gotham Gazette

“At one level at least, the Council is faring much better in gender balance. Of the 50 sitting Council members, 24 have women serving as their chiefs of staff, the highest ranking aide, buoying hopes among members, aides, and advocates that these positions can serve to further the political careers of numerous qualified and experienced women in city government. For men and women alike, being a top aide to a City Council member is often a path to elected office, as evidence by the victory in last Tuesday’s primary election by Diana Ayala, the former deputy chief of staff to outgoing City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, who is term-limited.”

* * * *

Cuomo Says Recent Incidents Aren’t the Fault of an Improving MTA

PoliticoNY

” … The subway has 600 miles of track and, ‘as they say, things happen,’ [Cuomo said]. Many times, the governor contended, it’s not even the MTA’s fault. He referred back to the events of the past week. ‘A Con Ed generator blows up, it’s not the fault of the MTA,’ he said. ‘A piece of a track breaks off, it’s not the fault of the MTA. Those things will always happen. And I’m saying they’re not a fair indicator of the performance of the MTA, because the MTA doesn’t control those things.’ It’s not clear why the MTA would not be responsible for a piece of track breaking off.”

* * * *

Immigrants Detained in Brooklyn had no Criminal Records

DNAinfo

“The arrests Thursday by plainclothes ICE agents have advocates and defense attorneys worried that ICE’s sweeping authority undermines New York’s status as a so-called Sanctuary City, because it showed that deportation arrests can happen following even the most minor crimes.”

* * * *

NYS’s Big Bet on Gambling Isn’t Paying Off Very Well

The New York Times

“This was to be a year of celebration for New York’s booming gambling industry, with gleaming new casinos opening, rapturous bettors flocking in and a win-win for the state, and a torrent of new taxes pouring into government coffers at no cost to anyone but the bettors themselves. But like casinos — where glitter often hides the grime — the reality has been far less glamorous, with underwhelming returns, evidence of industry cannibalization and a new, sharp-edged conflict between the state and a major tribal gambling operation.” (From the archives: “Casino supporters say they’ll generate tax revenue and jobs. The success of nearby casinos suggests they’re right. But new competition could flood the gambling market.” “Bet on Casinos Means Rewards, Risks,” City Limits, November 4, 2013)