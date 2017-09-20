Electric Cars, Homeless Hotels and Shirley Chisholm: Official Schedules for Sept. 20

8:30 AM — Lieutenant Governor Hochul Headlines CORE Breakfast Series for Women Entrepreneurs. Core Club, 66 East 55th Street, Manhattan.

10:00 AM — The Committee on Education will hold a hearing on several items. Council Chambers, City Hall, Manhattan. Live video here.

10:00 AM — The Committee on Aging will hold a hearing on several items. Committee Room, City Hall, Manhattan. Live video here.

10:00 AM – The Committee on Juvenile Justice will hold a hearing an oversight hearing on violence in New York City secure detention facilities. 14th Floor Committee Room, 250 Broadway, Manhattan.

Live video here.

10:30 AM — Mayoral Candidate Sal Albanese “holds press conference with Sliwa, Morano re: running a true Reform campaign; decries latest Marist Poll.” Outside City Hall gates @ Broadway and Murray Sts. in Manhattan.

12:30 PM — U.S. Climate Alliance Co-Chairs Governor Cuomo, Governor Brown, and Governor Inslee make an announcement. Governor’s Press Room, 633 3rd Ave., 38th Fl., New York.

12:30 PM — Assemblywoman and GOP mayoral nominee Nicole Malliotakis holds news conference with Elmhurst United on the de Blasio administration’s housing of the homeless in hotels. In front of the, Pan Am Hotel, 7900 Queens Boulevard, Queens.

1:00 PM — The Committee on Technology will hold a hearing on several items. 14th Floor Committee Room, 250 Broadway, Manhattan. Live video here.

1:00 PM — The Committee on Cultural Affairs, Libraries and International Intergroup Relations will hold an oversight hearing on the City’s Comprehensive Cultural Plan. Council Chambers, City Hall, Manhattan. Live video here.

2:00 PM – Mayor de Blasio makes an announcement about expanding electric vehicle accessibility. Whole Foods Market Parking Lot, 214 3rd Street, Brooklyn.

2:15 PM — Governor Cuomo Makes an Announcement. Bronx Museum of the Arts, 1040 Grand Concourse, Bronx.

3:00 PM — Malliotakis meets with CCBA members. Chinese Consolidated Benevolence Association, 62 Mott Street, Manhattan.

6:15 PM — Lieutenant Governor Hochul and State Senator Velmanette Montgomery host NYS Women’s Suffrage Commission’s #TheNext100 Film Series featuring “Chisholm ’72: Unbought and Unbossed, Celebrating the Legacy of Shirley Chisholm.” BRIC House, 647 Fulton Street, Brooklyn.

6:30 PM — Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito speaks at the 40th Precinct Mott Haven Safety Meeting. BronxCoWorks, 2825 3rd Avenue, Bronx.

7:00 PM — Malliotakis attends The Developers Forum. Keens Steakhouse

72 West 36th Street, Manhattan.