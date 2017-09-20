City Limits Honors Journalism Legend, Immigration Advocate and Progressive Financier

Adi Talwar

People from the worlds of finance, activism, academia, journalism and public service found common cause Tuesday at City Limits’ 2017 gala, which bore the theme “City of Strength, Citizens of Valor.”

Held at the stunning Pier A, moderated by Spectrum News political anchor Errol Louis and featuring music by Kelly Green and her quarter, the event was held to honor three New Yorkers who embody the values that, especially today, make the city a special place.

The late Gabe Pressman, who covered 10 mayors and hundreds of important stories for NBC News with dignity and skill, was recognized as the recipient of City Limits’ 2017 Urban Journalist Award. Angela Fernandez, executive director the Northern Manhattan Coalition for Immigrant Rights, accepted her award, the inaugural City Limits Community Beacon Award. And Adam Blumenthal of Blue Wolf Capital received the Civic Champion Award for his efforts to conduct private-equity investing in a way that helps, rather than harms, communities and workers.

The evening helped to launched the Gabe Pressman Student Fellowship, which supports paid City Limits internships for New York City high-school and college students. Learn more about it here.

Adi Talwar

Adi Talwar