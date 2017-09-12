Does De Blasio’s Endorsement Hurt or Help? Campaign Headlines for Sept. 12

“I have a feeling the numbers will be abysmal.”

Fordham political science professor Christina Greer on turnout predictions

* * * *

Dozens of Polling Places Have Changed, Setting Up Possible Voter Confusion

WNYC

“New York City primary voters would be smart to double check their poll location before heading out to cast their ballots Tuesday. Twenty percent of the city’s poll sites have changed since 2016, representing more than 200,000 eligible primary voters, according to an analysis by the WNYC Data News team of poll locations from the city’s Board of Elections. In some cases, people are in for big changes.

* * * *

Will de Blasio’s Endorsements Hurt or Help—Them or Him?

Gotham Gazette

“Mayor Bill de Blasio is a heavy favorite heading into Tuesday’s primary election, which includes numerous races across the city for which the Democratic primary is determinative of the next officeholder. In certain City Council races, de Blasio has endorsed candidates for the primary, including a small flurry of support just a few days before voters head to the polls, in what could be a sign that the mayor and his allies are concerned about turnout. But it’s unclear what effect, if any, the mayor’s endorsement will have on Council races and what victories, or losses, by his preferred candidates will mean for the incumbent mayor’s likely second term. Like any mayor, de Blasio must work with the City Council to pass key priorities, whether legislation or land use projects. The mayor takes some measure of risk by getting involved in contentious primaries, but may also reap the reward of having supported the next City Council member.”

* * * *

Turnout is one of 11 Things to Watch in Today’s Voting

Politico NY

“We’ve been talking for months about how dull this year’s primary races have been so far, particularly compared to 2013’s fascinating crew of candidates. (No sexting scandals this year, yet.) But even with the fever surrounding the 2013 primaries, turnout was a grim 23 percent. In 2013, turnout was highest in Manhattan, where 29 percent of registered voters cast a ballot, followed by Brooklyn, with 24-percent turnout, Queens with 21-percent turnout, the Bronx with 19 percent, and Staten Island, with 18 percent. Political scientists say they’re not expecting a particularly engaged electorate today. ‘I have a feeling the numbers will be abysmal,’ Fordham political science professor Christina Greer told POLITICO New York.”

* * * *

Civil Rights Legend John Lewis Back Council Hopeful Moya

NY Daily News

“Civil rights icon John Lewis is endorsing Francisco Moya for City Council in a race against convicted ex-pol Hiram Monserrate. The Georgia congressman recorded a robo-call for Moya, a Queens Assemblyman facing off against Monserrate in Tuesday’s Democratic primary. ‘I’ve been on the front lines for decades of our unwavering fight for civil rights. One thing I’ve always known is that we can take nothing for granted, and Francisco Moya shares my sentiment,’ Lewis said.”

* * * *

Biggest Name in Council Race is Far From the Only Choice

DNA info

“While the candidate with by far the strongest name recognition in the District 18 Council race is Ruben Diaz Sr. — the Bronx State Senator known for his cowboy hat and socially conservative views — he is among several candidates running on the Democratic ticket in Tuesday’s primary. The race for council seat, which represents the residents of Soundview, Castle Hill, Parkchester, Clason Point and Harding Park, is a crowded one. The seat being vacated by Anabel Palma, who is term-limited.”